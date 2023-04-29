A man of principles and virtue and lived life on his own terms. That was my Dear friend Irrfan ."Jay Patel"

It's hard to believe 5that he’s no longer with us. He was more than just a friend; he was a confidant and a support system.

My ride or die and my buddy

Tigmanshu Dhulia, Irrfan & I shared a very special bond. Our sobriquet was the three musketeers...

I will never forget the times we shared together walking in the hustling and bustling streets of his favourite city NYC..

The inside jokes we had, and the memories that we created will always stay with me and reminisced fondly. He will always hold a special place in my heart and I will cherish those memories forever.

Irrfan was an incredibly talented actor who left an indelible mark on the film industry. His nuanced performances and charismatic presence on screen will be missed by many.

He was one of the finest actors and his contributions to Indian cinema will never be forgotten. His ability to bring complex characters to life on screen was truly remarkable, and his performances always left the audience asking for more.

He was not only a great actor, but also an inspiration. A bonafide actor and he displayed that it's possible to break stereotypes and pave your own path to create a niche in an industry that can often be unforgiving. His journey and legacy will continue to inspire generations of aspiring actors and filmmakers.

His untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of his fans and admirers. But we take solace in the fact that his work will live on and continue to inspire us for years to come.

He brought a level of depth and authenticity to his performance that was unparalleled and unmatched.

The time I spent with Irrfan will be truly unforgettable. I remember how much fun we had together but also how inspiring his insights and foresights were. His infectious energy and sense of humor always lit up the room..

I will never forget the conversations we had about the craft of acting and the passion he had for it; it always brought a twinkle in his eyes.

I remember the moments we shared from the scrumptious dinners to the movies we watched, and the conversations we had. He was an amazing person and a true definition of friendship.

I will cherish these memories forever and keep them close to my heart. Thank you for the good times we shared together, and the impact he made on my life.

Even though he’s no longer here with us, I know that he’s watching over and I find comfort in that thought. I hope that he’s at peace and that he knows how much he’s loved. God Bless your family! Babil & Ayan, are just your reflection and its commendable how Sutapaji is holding it up all together so bravely. Rest in peace my Dear friend, Irrfan you are missed, but never forgotten.