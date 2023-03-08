A March Of Luxury Listings! Luxury Escapades in March: Women’s Day, Holi and More!

Sheroes At Four Seasons Bengaluru

In this month of celebrating women, Four Seasons Bengaluru doffs its hat to the exceptionally talented women chefs who have created a legacy in culinary entrepreneurship with ‘Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite’, a gourmet promotion at CUR8 the hotel’s modern kitchen-style dining room and outdoor terrace.

The promotion began with entrepreneur Sherry Mehta presenting an exciting menu of dishes from the northern regions of Himachal. From now until the 12th of March, Chef Lim Valerie from Four Seasons Singapore, hosts a high-tea experience in The Lobby Lounge showcasing the most scrumptious desserts. Priya Bala steps in for Women’s Day weekend from the 8th-10th of March interpreting Sri Lankan cuisine with a blend of rich flavours, carefully selected spices and fresh, locally sourced produce, using traditional ingredients and techniques. On the 11th and 12th of March, Rhea Aaron, Owner and Chef at Klaa kitchen Banga brings alive the rich culinary heritage of Goa, by imbuing traditional dishes of Portuguese, Indian, African, and European influence with a contemporary twist. The finale sees home chef Yogita Dalvi (Yaji) bringing her unique culinary magic with The Saras Table from the 17th -19th of March, with a modern interpretation of traditional dishes from Saraswat-inspired cuisine.

The menu of Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite is provided along with the buffet spread during lunch and dinner at CUR8.

Date: 3rd -19th March

Venue: CUR8, Four Seasons Bengaluru

Reserve: 080 4522 2269

UNFORGETTABLE ESCAPADES AT ARAMNESS GIR :

Enjoy an additional complimentary night at one of the 18 exceptional kothis at award-winning luxury safari lodge Aramness, when you book a two night stay with the lodge’s ‘Unforgettable Escapade’ offer. The spacious kothis nestle cozily in the forest, each with their own private courtyards, pools, wifi and personalized butler service.

This bucket-list experience is a wonderful way to experience Gir’s lush forest, the only remaining home of the magnificent Asiatic lions in the world. The offer includes two safari game drives led by the lodge’s resident naturalists. Aramness also provides unique opportunities to enjoy the flora and fauna on foot in the 18 sqkm of reserve forest that separates the lodge from the National Park.

Meals are included in this excellent package and your experience is amplified by the elevated culinary experience offered at the lodge, from traditional Gujarati thalis to international cuisines and signature dishes presented at the lodge’s beautiful restaurant or at specially organised evening jungle barbecues in the forest.

Luxuriate and unwind from an unforgettable day in the wild with indulgent spa treatments at the lodge’s Aramness Spa.

Date: Until March 31, 2023

Reserve: E- reservation@aramness.com / +91 285 350 2000

ART BRUNCH AT NOVOTEL VISAKHAPATNAM VARUN BEACH:

Immerse yourself in 5-star seafront luxury at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach. The hotel celebrates Holi and Women's Day with a colourful twist! An innovative Art Brunch showcases the creativity and talent of young artists. Highlights include canvas and caricature artists, face painting and even balloon twisting for some added fun. Brunch at their very popular all day dining outlet, The Square promises to be delectable and delightful!

Date & Time: 8th March, 12:30 to 3:30 PM

Venue: The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Reserve: 77998 84036 / 77998 88068