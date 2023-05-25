A Masterclass in Marketing With My Media Matte’s Aman Zode

My Media Matte is a leading marketing startup based in Nagpur that has worked with leading brands like Wow, Beardo and Mamaearth to create impactful marketing campaigns.

To say things are uncertain and tense in 2023 wouldn’t be an understatement. Massive Global shifts, rise of AI, and a looming recession have emerged as major themes this year and have impacted all areas of our lives and is changing the way we look at and conduct business. And in times like these, knowledge is the only thing that can keep us afloat.

Customer expectations are changing as a result of the aforementioned, and businesses need to change their approach to marketing accordingly- and do it fast! To help our readers understand what these changing expectations entail, we reached out to Aman Zode, the founder of My Media Matte.

My Media Matte is a leading marketing startup based in Nagpur that has worked with leading brands like Wow, Beardo and Mamaearth to create impactful marketing campaigns. The startup has also done massive marketing campaigns for movies like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Dhaakad, Runway34 and The Kashmir Files.

Aman Zode has built his success from scratch and knows the ins and outs of marketing like the back of his hand. According to him, 2023 is a pivotal year and will change the rules of marketing for the upcoming decade or so. He says, “Customers worldwide are looking for sincerity. After the pandemic, things have stabilised but other crises have come up in its place. Such a climate has impacted everyone’s psyche. Majority of the people now are buying from brands whose brand values and mission aligns with their personal views.”.

According to Zode, days of grand promises and extravagant claims are over. We are in an era where reviews and complaints are available publicly, so businesses should be very careful with the claims they make. Additionally, if a product has an aesthetic appeal, more customers are drawn to it, and it would be a good bet to showcase this facet of the product alongside its functionality.