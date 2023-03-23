A Model-Turned-Actor Tushar Nihalani Ropes In A Role In Bel Patra

India’s rich tradition of cinema is recognised by the entire world. India is home to Bollywood - one of the biggest film industries in the world.

Tushar Nihalani

In addition, the regional film industries are also gradually coming to the forefront in India. The Indian film industry has always seen a trend of models turning to act in Indian cinema. In recent years, this trend has become a dominant one. Tushar Nihalani is a talented individual who started his career as a model and now entered the world of acting and filmmaking to diversify his career profile.

Tushar is currently associated with The Chronicle Factory. The Chronicle Factory is a one-of-its-kind talent management company that has played a crucial role in shaping Tushar’s career. Recently, Tushar Nihalani has been chosen by Digital Prapanch and Sajiv Chalchitra Nirmiti to be a part of their upcoming web series called Bel Patra.

Tushar Nihalani started his journey in the entertainment industry as a model. He quickly made a name for himself in the Indian fashion industry and shifted to the film industry to explore the possibilities in himself. His unique looks, striking personality, and ability to bring life to any role brought him the recognition he always deserved. As he is now officially part of Bel Patra, he is all ready to make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity a memorable one.

Digital Prapanch and Sajiv Chalchitra Nirmiti are two production houses known for their quality content. They have joined forces to create Bel Patra, a web series that promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking story. Bel Patra is a story that revolves around a woman who struggles to find her identity and is forced to confront her past. Tushar Nihalani's involvement in the project is expected to bring a fresh perspective and a unique visual style to the narrative. The web series is scheduled to be released by the end of 2024, and productions are set to go on the floor this year.

The Indian film industry has a huge demand for fresh faces and talent, leading many filmmakers to always be on the lookout for new actors. Models are often considered ideal candidates for such roles because of their striking looks and previous experience in front of the camera. Tushar Nihalani’s selection for Bel Patra further testifies to his talent and ability.