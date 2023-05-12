A New Collaboration To Impart Design Excellence For Indian Students

The immediate plan is to start online global classrooms where students and faculty members will work together in collaborative studios.

Drexel University and the IVS School of Design sign a collaboration agreement

Drexel University, Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), USA, and the IVS School of Art and Design, India, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote scholarship, innovation and learning through student and faculty exchanges, research, joint publications and civic engagement.

"An international collaboration of this nature with a top US University will give Indian students the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of global design practices and accord our youth the edge they need to stand out in the national and international job markets," said Tulika Puri Katyal, the Vice Chairperson of the IVS School of Design. Ms. Katyal, a Drexel University Alum, has been dedicated to bringing the learnings of international Universities back home for Indian students.

“We are very much aligned in our vision and goals and hope that such a collaboration will open our learning spaces to the Indian student community in particular and the South Asian student community in general," said David Unruh , Senior Vice President, Office of Institutional Advancement, Drexel University.

The immediate plan is to start online global classrooms where students and faculty members will work together in collaborative studios. The collaboration will also explore dual certification Diploma and Degree programmes.

"India's youth dividend is both an opportunity and an area of concern for educationists," said Darpan Katyal, Chairman of the IVS School of Design. "Such collaborations give youth the opportunity to diversify their skills and gain much-needed international exposure before they enter the markets of the future.”