A New Way to Approach Crypto Communities: Woof (WOOF), THETA Network (THETA), RoboApe (RBA)

Crypto has always been community first. All projects from Bitcoin (BTC) to Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) are powered by their strong communities.

New upstarts in the crypto space know this which is why they always try to build strong communities right from the start. These communities are not only beneficial to their projects but also the blockchain on which they are built.

Some projects have taken a radical approach to creating these communities which seems to be working for them. Differentiation is important if you want to increase network activity, token holders, and community participation. Here are three projects changing the way communities are built on the blockchain: Woof (WOOF), THETA Network (THETA), and RoboApe (RBA).

Woof (WOOF)

Woof (WOOF) is a community-powered crypto token built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. It aims to become a decentralised coin of the Web 3.0 future. With over 27,000+ token holders, the Woof community is on the right trajectory to build a long lasting community.

The Woof DAO builds active community participation among its members. It allows WOOF token holders to vote and decide on critical decisions affecting the future of the project. Woof has united its community around this DAO and has made significant decisions for impact. One of these decisions is the approval of donations to dog shelters around the world to a tune of 10,000+ BTC.

Woof also allows its users to trade and swap its tokens. This makes users feel freer and not trapped within the Woof ecosystem. With community innovations like these, token holders are free to acquire as much WOOF as they like because the token is fully fungible and compatible with other protocols.

THETA Network (THETA)

The THETA Network (THETA) is video streaming powered by the blockchain. It is a decentralised competitor to centralised video streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. It was launched in 2019 and functions as a community of users sharing bandwidth and other resources through P2P (Peer-to-Peer) mediums. Essentially, this means that the stronger the THETA community grows, the more robust the network will be.

THETA, its native token, serves as a governance mechanism that enables community participants to perform various functions. The THETA Network is built on its own blockchain which has been built and designed to accommodate its unique peculiarities. The project helps its users flee from censorship-heavy platforms to create content free of charge without fear of it being taken down.

The internal economy of THETA Network is powered by Theta Fuel (TFUEL). Users are incentivised to participate in the network though tokens received. Participation includes watching videos uploaded and sharing network resources with community members in need.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a meme coin built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. It aims to redefine what it means to be a meme coin by building a rewarding ecosystem for its community. To make the project even more immersive, merch that can be bought and sold by token holders/community participants will be created.

In addition, it will create staking and yield opportunities that can be used to generate passive income for token holders. This will be done using the power of DeFi and the blockchain. Furthermore, it will host and organise charity gaming events where proceeds will be sent to charity organisations picked by the RoboApe DAO.

The DAO will increase participation from the community by giving them value for their participation. It will allow the community to guide the project and choose the next direction of the project. Be a part of the growing RoboApe community today:

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”