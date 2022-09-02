A New Way To Trade Crypto With BNB, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin

After Bitcoin hit the market more than a decade ago, the technology and idea behind it amazed the world. Here was a new way to handle money that posed a significant threat to conventional financial systems.

Bitcoin (BTC) inspired the development of many other crypto coins, with the primary purpose of improving on Bitcoin's basic idea. Ethereum launched soon after with its EVM-driven smart contract technology. Smart contracts changed the game in the crypto industry as they allowed the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools and applications, and also processed transactions in a more secure way.

The issue with Ethereum was its throughput setback, with a processing power of 30 transactions per second, there came a need for new solutions to these problems. Of the many notable projects that have tried to fix these issues, BNB, Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) truly stand out.

BNB - One Of The Largest Crypto Exchange Platforms

There is no way to talk about the BNB without first talking about Binance, its host platform. Binance is one of the largest and leading crypto exchange platforms in the world, which possesses a built-in blockchain network. This Blockchain network, the Binance chain, was initially developed without smart contracts to cater to the Binance ecosystem.

After observing the popularity of the Ethereum network, the Binance development team decided to implement smart contract functionality. This was achieved by forking the Ethereum code with the addition of a few changes. This new network allowed for the creation of tools and applications on the chain, and it was dubbed the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) had one significant advantage; because it was a fork of Ethereum's code, developers could easily migrate their projects from the Ethereum network into the Binance Smart Chain without having to rewrite too much of the original code.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) greatly improved based on Ethereum's throughput. Firstly, it adopted a consensus module called the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS). In this system, the top 21 users with the most staked BNB coins were given validator privileges. Other users had the option to delegate their validator privilege to any one of the top 21.

While this makes the Binance Smart Chain a little more centralized, it greatly improved the speed of the system and reduced operational costs as well. Currently, the Binance Smart Chain is a diverse ecosystem of DeFi tools, applications, and tokens.

The Binance Coin (BNB) Tokenomics

The native token of the Binance Smart Chain is the Binance Coin (BNB). This coin holds significant utility within the ecosystem by granting users access to services and features like trading, staking, etc. Fees within the Binance platform are greatly subsidized when paying with BNB coins.

Many marketplaces also accept Binance Coin in exchange for goods and services. The Binance Coin (BNB) initially had a total supply of 200 million. Half of this was sold for about 15 cents during the initial coin offering (ICO) event, generating about Dollar 15 million in revenue for the project. 40% of the coins went to the founding team with 20% vested each year.

To reduce token supply, Binance implemented quarterly buy-back programs, where every 3 months, 20% of Binance profits would go into buying BNB from users. These coins would then be burnt to reduce circulating supply and drive demand, to positively influence the coin's market value. This program is set to continue every quarter until the coin's total supply is cut by half to 100 million coins.

Polygon (MATIC) - The Layer-2 Scaling Solution

Ethereum hit the market with major advancements in crypto technology, especially with smart contract functionality and decentralized application (dApp) creation. However, Ethereum has suffered some drawbacks, especially relating to throughput, cost, and user-friendliness. The Ethereum network suddenly needed a scaling solution, and in 2017, four Indian developers hit a breakthrough with Polygon (MATIC).

Although initially called Matic, this new layer 2 scaling solution now goes by Polygon (MATIC), and it works by leveraging Ethereum's technology and security while solving problems like low throughput and high transaction costs.

Polygon (MATIC) aims to increase the use of DeFi tools and applications while connecting blockchain networks. The platform boasts over 3000 decentralized applications (dApps) with more projects set to join the platform.

The Polygon (MATIC) Ecosystem

Polygon offers a cheap alternative to Ethereum's network. It is an Ethereum side chain that intends to solve the scaling issues with Ethereum. The Blockchain is driven by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) which is essentially a code that drives Ethereum and adds smart contract functionality.

Polygon (MATIC) adopts the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) module as its consensus mechanism. This greatly improves the network's throughput as it can process about 64,000 transactions per second.

Polygon (MATIC) offers user-friendly and flexible tools for the development of DeFi apps and services and is one of the world's leading DeFi blockchains.

Tokenomics

MATIC is the native utility token that powers the Polygon Blockchain network. It has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with about 6.8 billion currently in circulation.

In the long run, the total supply of the tokens would reduce because the transaction fees would be burnt. When all the tokens are in circulation, there have been questions as to how stakers would be incentivized. There is a plan in place to distribute transaction priority fees among stalkers with the hopes that these incentives would make them remain validators for the ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - The New Fun Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises a new fun, innovative, and profitable way to trade cryptocurrency. It is a self-driven open source Blockchain that intends to protect the community and user Interest by securing users' digital assets and participating in community growth.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven meme coin with a good use case. It is also committed to environmental sustainability and protection. The Big Eyes team is very dedicated to saving the oceans. This is because the oceans are a great source of food for humankind. Also, human activity like oil drilling, overfishing, poaching, and pollution have threatened to weaken marine ecosystems and fragile aquatic habitats. The team is committed to preserving marine life.

Key features of the Big Eyes Project

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) embodies the values and characteristics of a cat. Agility in the face of market turbulence, grace, and style to show how cool the project is, nine lives to convey the project's longevity, and grooming to depict the project's dedication to constant self-improvement.

With stiff competition in the meme coin industry, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has embodied features that would improve user-friendliness, scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. The project also offers great decentralized finance (DeFi) features like the Big Eyes Swap, a one-stop shop for everything crypto trading. Big Eyes Swap intends to quickly move up in ranks to become a leading crypto exchange platform letting users trade tax-free, fee free, risk-free, and hassle-free.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also features the Big Eyes non-fungible token (NFT) collection. This would do well to integrate the project into the very popular.NFT community, while giving users an added opportunity and alternative stream of passive income through tradable and valuable tokenized digital assets.

Tokenomics of the Big Eyes Coin

BIG tokens are the native token of the Big Eyes Coin project. These tokens serve a primary use of utility and value across the ecosystem while providing users with access to new and revolutionary DeFi features and solutions.

BIG tokens are issued as rewards for stalkers and liquidity providers. The tokens can also be used to pay transaction fees within the ecosystem. With a total supply of 200 billion tokens, 90% of the tokens would be available on launch; 70% would go into the public presale event, while 20% would be dedicated to exchanging platforms. The remaining 10% of the total supply would be divided into 2, with 5% of the tokens carefully distributed among marketing and charity programs each.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project showcases an amazing roadmap of value-oriented activities and events that are sure to drive adoption and encourage community support. DEX listings, NFT exclusive events, Merch distribution and sale, Blockchain bridging, Big Eyes Swap, Big Eyes NFT, community events, media campaigns, charity events, and influencer programs are some of the many loaded activities in the project's roadmap.

How to Purchase the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Purchasing the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens has been made easy with the fully interactive and user-friendly Big Eyes Coin (BIG) website. New users just have to follow these simple steps:

Go to the website and sign up for purchase. Provide your personal information in the spaces. Read and agree to the Big Eyes terms and conditions. Click submit, and wait for the token launch.

With many crypto projects out there, it's great to see that there are some like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) committed to solving real problems within the crypto community while remaining loyal to its users. Big Eyes Coin is a coin to look out for in the crypto charts.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Buy Big Eyes Coin: https://bigeyes.space/#signup

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

