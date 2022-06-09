A Night Inspired by the History of Burlesque: Ryan Bishti Revolutionises The Windmill

However, she came head-to-head with the Lord Chamberlain who controlled the censoring of theatrical performances in London

Source/Commons.Wikimedia

The Windmill theatre has a rich history as the pioneer of cabaret and dance. The venue was reopened in 2021 by Ryan Bishti and Amrit Walia, who have modernised and revolutionised the space with Laura Henderson’s vision in mind, preserving the swinging style of the 1930s.

A Brief History of The Windmill

This venue earned its name from an 18th-century windmill that stood on the street before Laura Henderson innovated the building. In the 1930s Henderson bought a cinema named Palais de Luxe and built what we now know as The Windmill in its place. She revolutionised the venue in her own way by hiring singers, dancers, and showgirls who performed cabaret and burlesque in salacious outfits. These performances challenged the conventions of the day and dismantled people’s expectations of dance. Not unlike Bishti today, Henderson’s venue was frequented by celebrities and royalty of the time and as a result, Henderson created ‘The Revudeville’ a continuous programme of innovative acts with a variety of seductive performances.

(Source: Commons.Wikimedia)

When Vivian Van Damm was hired as theatre manager, history was made. She pushed the boundaries even further and incorporated nude women on stage, getting her inspiration from the Moulin Rouge in Paris. However, she came head-to-head with the Lord Chamberlain who controlled the censoring of theatrical performances in London.

Henderson managed to win her case for the performances by using nude statues as an example - if these were publicly allowed then nude women in the flesh should also be accepted. The nude performance was passed as long as the women did not move. This is how the phrase ‘If you move, it’s rude’ was coined. These ‘Windmill Girls’ quickly became famous following the scandal and took their show on tour, gaining popularity for Soho’s The Windmill across the UK.

How Has Ryan Bishti Revolutionised the Show?

Now, The Windmill is a restaurant that features a ‘stage with no edge’ offering its guests ‘theatrical dining’. Ryan Bishti has hired the ex-head chef of Zuma, Toby Burrows, and experienced mixologist Andy Mil to create a menu of both dinner and cocktails designed to perfectly accompany the high-end dancers who perform in the space. He has incorporated fine dining and theatre to create an immersive experience fit for the stars who frequent it.

(Source: The Standard)

As well as this, Bishti has modernised the venue, bringing cinematic technology into The Windmill to truly use the ‘past to inspire the future’. Bishti renovated The Windmill before reopening in 2021 and has now added LED screens, drones, and motion capture technology to the space. Using burlesque and cabaret to inspire a dining-come-theatre experience truly demonstrates how technology can pay homage to history in a creative and engaging way.

Bishti also adds a more personal touch to his show. He sought out previous showgirls and asked them for their advice and input on the performances. Bishti is keen to retain the magic of the venue that captivated an audience all those years ago, even calling the speakeasy Mrs. Henderson and the renovated balcony Palais de Luxe.

For anyone desiring a unique dining experience with a seductive history, Soho’s The Windmill is the place to go, offering an innovative combination of modern technology that pays homage to burlesque history.