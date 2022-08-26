A novel therapy for prostate enlargement (BPH), low back pain, and kidney stones by Fine Treatment

Fine Treatment successfully tested through clinical trials Thermobalancing therapy and easy-to-wear Dr Allen’s Devices for low back pain, benign prostate enlargement (BPE or BPH), pelvic pain due to chronic prostatitis, and kidney stone disease.

Clinical studies have confirmed that natural Thermobalancing therapy helps to reduce prostate enlargement, dissolve kidney stones, and relieve pain in patients with chronic low back and pelvic pain caused by chronic prostatitis without drugs and surgery.

Fine Treatment has patented and brought to market its unique non-surgical medical products and Thermobalancing therapies to treat and improve patient safety for a variety of health conditions.

Dr Allen's devices enable Fine Treatment to improve patient care and quality of life by providing these innovative Thermobalancing therapy solutions to global healthcare systems that are facing some of today's most pressing challenges.

Thermobalancing therapy provides excellent home treatment for enlarged prostate (BPE or BPH), chronic prostatitis and pelvic pain, lower back pain and helps dissolve kidney stones of any type and size.

New data on the effectiveness of Dr Allen's Devices in line with ground-breaking research and clinical studies have been presented at several international medical conferences.

Clinical trials prove effectiveness of Thermobalancing therapy

Fine Treatment has successfully completed 4 clinical trials involving patients with enlarged prostate (BPH), inflamed prostate (chronic prostatitis), kidney stones in one or both kidneys, and chronic low back pain due to herniated disc (slipped disc in the spine) and persistent low back pain without any obvious cause.

Clinical studies on Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Devices confirm their remarkable safety and effectiveness.

1. Dr Allen’s Device is the world’s first BPH treatment able to reduce the size of enlarged prostate naturally without surgery and medications, and relieve nasty urinary symptoms (LUTS), such as nocturia and having to pee frequently.

2. With Dr Allen’s Device, a full recovery or a major reduction in the troubling symptoms can be achieved by patients with chronic prostatitis / chronic pelvic pain syndrome when antibiotics or other medications have been unable to help.

3. Dr Allen’s Device enables men and women with kidney stone disease to dissolve kidney stones without surgical or removal procedures, such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL).

4. Low back pain relief can be achieved with the use of Dr Allen’s Device even by patients with long-lasting pain arising from lumbar disc herniation and other causes without drugs and surgical procedures.

Dr Allen’s Devices are side-effect-free

The effectiveness of this treatment is achieved through the improvement of blood microcirculation in the affected areas of the body by wearing Dr Allen’s Device over a prolonged period of time. It is designed to fit comfortably and does not impede movement.

These features make Dr Allen’s Device a superb at-home treatment. Dr Allen’s Device has been registered with the British medical healthcare agency (MHRA) since 2010, so its safety is confirmed, regulated, and has been well tested for over the decade. And it’s USPTO-patented.

About Fine Treatment

Fine Treatment https://finetreatment.com/ conducts innovative healthcare research and development and enables the use of their patented medical technology and Dr Allen’s Devices across the globe. Fine Treatment is the UK Department for International Trade registered supplier. To date, thousands of customers have chosen Dr Allen's Device to enjoy the flexibility of this effective treatment at home.

