Home > Brand Media News > A Resilient Revival Affordable Housing Set to Thrive with Repo Rate Stability

A Resilient Revival: Affordable Housing Set to Thrive with Repo Rate Stability

Updated on: 13 December,2023 03:38 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

Potential buyers in the affordable housing segment can now approach the market with increased confidence and a more stable pricing scenario.

A Resilient Revival: Affordable Housing Set to Thrive with Repo Rate Stability

Mr. Piyush Rambhia- Partner- Palladian Partners Advisory LLP


In a strategic move aimed at fortifying the Real Estate sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained the repo rate at 6.5% for the third consecutive quarter. This decision, crafted to bolster economic activities while keeping a vigilant eye on inflation, has far-reaching implications for the real estate landscape.


As we delve into the specifics, the repo rate stability provides a breathing space for affordable housing projects. With the luxury segment already enjoying a robust standing, this turn of events ushers in an era of renewed focus on homes catering to the broader spectrum of the population. Potential buyers in the affordable housing segment can now approach the market with increased confidence and a more stable pricing scenario.


The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a key player in the Indian real estate market, witnessed a noteworthy 6.5% year-on-year increase in 2023, catapulting it to the global stage as the fourth-highest in terms of price hikes. The stabilization of the repo rate is a much-needed lifeline for the affordable housing segment, which faced a temporary setback amidst these economic dynamics.


The repo rate stability acts as a catalyst for the revival of affordable housing, fostering an environment where decision-making becomes more straightforward for homebuyers in this segment. The challenges posed by the 6.5% year-on-year price increase in MMR are now met with a sense of equilibrium, paving the way for a bounce-back in the affordable housing sector. This turnaround is a response to the challenges posed by high-interest rates and real estate price inflation, factors that momentarily dimmed the prospects of affordable homes.

Looking ahead, the real estate industry anticipates a positive trajectory for affordable homes, with the potential for a slight reduction in the repo rate in the next quarter. This reduction is poised to further amplify the affordability factor, making homeownership a tangible reality for a broader demographic, including the middle and low-income segments.

In conclusion, the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% has sparked a resilient revival for the affordable housing sector. As we navigate the intricate landscape of real estate, the focus on inclusivity and sustainable growth takes center stage. The coming quarters hold promise for developers and buyers alike, with the affordable housing segment emerging as a beacon of resurgence in the post-stabilization era.

Article by: Mr. Piyush Rambhia- Partner- Palladian Partners Advisory LLP.

Brand Media

