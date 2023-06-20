A revolutionary Amalgamation of Music, Visuals, and Storytelling

This joint venture aims to revolutionize the music industry by creating a seamless blend of music, visuals, and storytelling.

“Surstream" is the dynamic result of the partnership between Prerna V Arora & Ess Kay Gee Entertainment , an acclaimed film producer known for her unique storytelling , a visionary for film making with a passion for pushing creative boundaries together in a joint venture with K Sera Sera, a 360 degree media and entertainment company with a rich history of delivering captivating content and owner of Indias first and Largest Virtual Production Studio floor located in Mumbai

This joint venture aims to revolutionize the music industry by creating a seamless blend of music, visuals, and storytelling. "Music Company Name" will explore innovative ways to bring music to life through film, documentaries, music videos, and immersive experiences.

K Sera Seras virtual production studio consists of 4 independent floors equipped with LEDs and a seprate Green Screen floor providing luxurious experience and end to end services to all creative enthusiasts . This mind blowing technology is about to be redefined the future of music as these three companies bring their unique strengths to create a harmony of innovation and creativity. Stay tuned as we witness the birth of a new era in the music industry



Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to witness the fusion of music and cinema like never before!