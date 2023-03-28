A Revolutionary New Book on Developing Human Excellence through Dharmic Leadership by Badrinath N

The highly awaited book "JAYAM," written by renowned coach, consultant, and human resources specialist Badrinath, is about to be released.

Through his interactions with more than 900 people around the world over the course of more than 18 years, he has studied and decoded various aspects of dharma. He developed the varna model, the Swadharma model, and other dharmic leadership models as a result of his considerable research, which he has effectively used as a coach and consultant.

"JAYAM" offers a fresh perspective on achieving human excellence through dharmic leadership, emphasizing the significance of finding one's Swadharma, or true calling, in life. The book is grounded in ancient Hindu wisdom based on Mahabharata and Ramayana and focuses on internal transformation as the sure-shot way to achieve excellence.

Through engaging examples and practical guidance, the book provides readers with a unique perspective on leadership that is rooted in the principles of dharma. Badrinath’s dharmic leadership models have already helped people achieve phenomenal success in their personal and professional lives, and "JAYAM" is set to be a game-changer in the field of personal and professional development.

The launch of "JAYAM" is highly anticipated, and the book is expected to be a best-seller in the personal and professional development category. It is set to launch in April and will be available on major online platforms as well as in bookstores.

Badrinath's "JAYAM" promises to be a revolutionary book on achieving human excellence through dharmic leadership. As a coach and consultant with extensive experience, Badri's insights and knowledge are highly sought-after, and his book is sure to be a valuable resource for those seeking to achieve their true potential.