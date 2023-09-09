A spectacular tribute to India’s transformation

Bharat Mahotsav Festival in New York welcomes Amruta Fadnavis as Chief Guest, uniting for ‘One India’

The Bharat Mahotsav Festival, a grand celebration of India's journey from Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the proclamation of Amrit Kaal, concluded on a high note at Times Square Plaza in New York City.

The event, symbolizing the unifying spirit of 'One India,' reached new heights with the presence of distinguished dignitaries. His Excellency Randhir Jaiswal, the Consul General of India in New York, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while public figure Amruta Fadnavis, Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan, held the esteemed position of Special Guest of Honour.

Their collaborative meeting at the Consul General's office marked the official flag-off of this momentous event.

During the festival's grand opening at the famous Times Square, Amruta Fadnavis, known for her numerous abilities as a banker, singer, social activist, and the spouse of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, captivated the audience with a mesmerizing performance on Indian patriotic songs. The large and enthusiastic audience showed their appreciation for her outstanding performance after her soul-stirring rendition.

The highlight of the festival was her breathtaking musical performance that drew 50,000 spectators to Times Square.

Amruta Fadnavis was honoured with a special citation by the Mayor of New York in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to women's empowerment and the upliftment of the underprivileged. This distinguished accolade was conferred to her by Dev Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs, during a prestigious ceremony

Two grand galas, were hosted on the 27th and 29th of August, to celebrate India's successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's south pole, which also featured Amruta Fadnavis as the event's chief guest. Navin Shah of Navika Capital and Albert Jassani of Royal Albert Palace were the gracious hosts of these prestigious gatherings.

During these events, Amruta Ji, had the privilege of engaging with 700 to 1000 members of the Indian diaspora, where she passionately conveyed the message of patriotism and love for India.

The Bharat Mahotsav Festival served as a beacon of India's rich heritage and its transformation into a New India. It fostered unity among the Indian community in New York City and showcased India's achievements on the global stage.