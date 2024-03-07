A Teenager’s Take on Biomedical Waste Management in India

Niharika summarised her findings in a research paper, elucidating on these issues and listing multiple tried-and-tested solutions.

While the world is still recovering from the pandemic, and its multiple versions, it is only one of the many problems the world faces. According to a report published in Springer, virtual infections due to Nipah, Hantaviruses, Chikungunya, Human Enterovirus-71, among many others, await those in India. We, however, have a much bigger and more immediate problem to battle—improper biomedical waste management. Niharika Gupta, a Singapore-residing Indian teenager passionate about biotechnology, highlights this issue, raising awareness about its importance and showcasing efficient techniques through a documentary.

“As a sports aficionado, I’ve had my fair share of bruises, cuts, and injuries, which meant a load of band-aids, bandages, and gauze. When I noticed my mother throwing them separately from our food waste, I realised the importance of segregation,” recounts Niharika.

She delved into primary research, investigating how hospitals managed waste. According to an Indian Express article, the National Green Tribunal reportedly pointed out significant violations of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules—initialised by the Government of India in 1998 to safeguard public health— throughout the country in January this year. In this light, the NGT had demanded that corrective action be planned and carried out. Major hospitals like AIIMS Delhi produce close to 2500 kilograms of waste in a day, which showcases the scale which practices need to cover. Unsuitable disposal techniques, poor treatment facilities, inadequate monitoring and enforcement, and incorrect segregation are some of the major issues facing India's biomedical waste management industry. These difficulties have been made worse by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has increased biological waste production, mostly as a result of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Furthermore, inappropriate handling of biomedical waste can contaminate the environment, spread infectious diseases, and endanger public health. Niharika summarised her findings in a research paper, elucidating on these issues and listing multiple tried-and-tested solutions.

However, the general public's and healthcare professionals' lack of understanding of the significance of appropriate biological waste management was a major obstacle that she had observed during her research. Recognizing this gap, Niharika realised that a research paper would not suffice. She had to bring the reality of the dangers of improper treatment to the general public. She sought the advice from her mentor Yashi Shukla. While discussing her passion to address this issue and create a tangible solution, it was her parents who encouraged Niharika to take up a documentary project.

“I had big plans: a company that worked with corporations to build treatment plans, a webinar inviting various stakeholders from across the world, or even an NGO that trained housekeeping professionals for appropriate handling of biomedical waste. But my parents helped me take a step back and encouraged me to start addressing the root cause of the issue first—the lack of awareness. The documentary is a step in that direction!” Through interviews with doctors from various parts of the country, she draws attention to proper techniques and success stories of how facilities manage waste at various scales—from 5 kg a day to about 245 tonnes a day!

“A lack of training leads to insufficient procedures for disposal and segregation, which puts public health and the environment at serious danger. This is only fueled by the lack of financing for awareness campaigns, training programs, and infrastructure related to biomedical waste management, resulting in a shortage of resources necessary for efficient management of biological waste. For the safe and efficient handling of biomedical waste, healthcare personnel require the appropriate training. Insufficient training leads to inappropriate methods of processing and disposing of waste,” reveals Niharika.

She hopes that her efforts will lead to multi-corporation collaborations, sparking initiatives to train staff, raise funds for appropriate treatment plants, and help facilities become more aware of this issue. Kudos, Niharika!