A Theatrical Quest To End Social Discrimination

Art is most powerful when it’s used to raise awareness about the social injustice to bring social change, theater is one of those art forms that leave a long-lasting impression on viewers by challenging their mindsets and encouraging them to think outside the box.

SETU means “bridge” in several Indian languages and our mission is to build bridges between Indian and Western cultures through the medium of theater. SETU has embarked on that mission with plays like Kamala, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Seven Steps around The Fire, and Shah Jahan in last few years. The selection of these plays were influenced by our growing up in a remote Indian village, witnessing some of the extreme social injustices, ranging from untouchability, women disenfranchisement, and Hijra mockery to religious and political violence. SETU portrays India’s social, political and economic scenarios from the past and the present, highlighting both our rich cultural heritage and social malaise.

With the new production about casteism, SETU wants to raise awareness about this issue that should challenge underlying bias and prejudice based on caste and apply the same framework in context of biases based on religion, gender, or race.

Casteism is a strict form of social stratification that divides people into rigid social groups based on birth and ancestry, promoting social inequality. Casteism is still prevalent in various parts of India, despite its abolishment in 1950, immediately after the subcontinent's independence. Effects of casteism are felt in various aspects of Indian society, including education, employment, marriage, politics, and, most significantly, violence against Dalits – the most marginalized and abused group in India.

The Dalit movement started in India in 1928 and continues today. It seeks to end caste-based discrimination by improving access to education and employment opportunities for Dalit people. Did Dalit movement improve the condition of Dalit people in India? Did reservation system help? Event thought untouchability is on decline, 93% of managers in corprotate jobs in India are from upper caste, so there is long way to go before Dalit has equal share of economic growth of India. The reservation policy, which benefits certain groups, remains contentious. Critics argue that it benefits the wrong people by neglecting the other groups, and economic benefits for the poorest people in India would make more sense. Meanwhile, the orthodox communities of India argue that eliminating the caste system would mean eradicating a significant part of Indian tradition and cultural heritage. But is it really true? India is enriched with various traditions that Indians can be proud of, including their intellectually deep philosophy, universally practiced yoga, vegetarianism, colorful festivals, belief in polytheism and eventual oneness.

However, the gravity of the issue can only be sensed through statistics. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, crimes against Dalits increased by 7.3% in 2019, with 45,935 crimes recorded that year. Similarly, a report by the National Survey Office shows that only 30% of Dalit women are literate compared to the national average of 65%.

In a nutshell, casteism is a deeply ingrained issue in Indian society, affecting various aspects of life and perpetuating social inequality. The Dalit movement has made various strides in combating caste-based discrimination. Still, much work remains to be done, and everyone needs to play their part by using whatever resources he has. SETU is playing it’s part to raise awareness and start a conversation about casteism via upcoming production. Come and see the forthcoming Evils of Casteism in three plays as part of SETU's 20th-anniversary celebration.

1) Vijay Tendulkar's "Kanyadaan," which roughly translates to "Giving the Daughter Away," portrays the conflict between an upper-caste family and their Dalit son-in-law.

2) Munshi Premchand's "Sadgati" (The Salvation) depicting the tragic story of a low-caste village couple and a heartless Brahmin couple.

3) "Mini Love", a short play based on Eugene O'Neill's Anna Christie, presenting an uplifting story of love between a prostitute and a proud upper-class Jat, resulting in a single "united caste of India" in the end.

These plays touching the issue of casteism are very much in-line with SETU’s mission.

Tickets are available at www.setu.us. In addition, there will be a panel discussion on the Indian caste system on Saturday, April 1, at 5:30pm.