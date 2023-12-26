A Unique Teaser. A Unique Movie. And a whole One Minute of Fun.

Delhi based film production house Ashmeen Films has recently released the teaser of their upcoming family film Uparwala & Sons.

Delhi based film production house Ashmeen Films has recently released the teaser of their upcoming family film Uparwala & Sons. The teaser is a unique blend of music and fun and gives a sneak peek into the fun world of this upcoming movie. It is already being loved by audiences all across and has received a fabulous response.

The movie, according to the makers, handles a very important subject of faith vs blind faith but in a light hearted sensitive manner. It will bring the families together promising them a fun time while delivering a social message. The makers have also told the media that they will be releasing some really exciting stories and songs from the movie in coming times.

The movie stars an excellent cast of talented actors from the theatre circuit: Anvayaksh, Prerna Rawat, Akshay Panwar Nambardar, Malti Verma, Hanun Bawra, Ashish Gautam, Lakshay Chawla, Ravi Shankar, Sarita Chaturvedi. It has been produced by Manish Oberoi, Bhawna Oberoi, Shefali Verma of Ashmeen Films in association with Matrices Communication Solutions and A Bagful of Stories. The music of the film by Viqsit and beautiful cinematography by Devendra Kumar Singh are another reason to watch the movie. Uparwala & Sons has been written and directed by Kunjan Verma.

You can watch the fun teaser of Uparwala & Sons here:

Let’s wait and see what this movie brings. We are excited by the movie’s promise of ‘Popcorn ka Family Pack’.