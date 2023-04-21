A veteran marketing professional Ms. Priti Chaudhary, Chief Xperiential Officer, Bhutani Group, is a firm believer in driving growth through innovation.

Result oriented, dependable, and capable of excelling in fast pace environment, Priti is responsible for leading, developing and accelerating the growth of Bhutani Group through her result-driven marketing strategies.

Ms. Priti Chaudhary: Bhutani Group's Chief Xperiential Officer Driving Growth Through Innovation

With more than two decades of experience across a wide range of disciplines including Marketing, Corporate Communication and Brand Management, Priti Chaudhary brings with her invaluable insights into a broad spectrum of industries including the real estate sector.

Result oriented, dependable, and capable of excelling in fast pace environment, Priti is responsible for leading, developing and accelerating the growth of Bhutani Group through her result-driven marketing strategies. With her expertise in exploring and developing new markets she regularly organizes promotional programs and her key strength lies in negotiation and strategy required to close deal.

Prior to joining Bhutani Group, Priti was heading corporate communications for CBS International Pvt. Ltd – a division of Carnoustie Group. Over the course of her illustrious career she has held senior positions at Krasa International Limited-Noida, Jaypee Greens, Triveni Retail Ventures Limited and Modicare Limited to name a few.

Priti is an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi University. After completing her graduation in economics, she found keen interest in marketing. Her core competencies lie in Brand Management, Product Management, Event Management, Corporate Communications, Digital Media Advertising and Creative Development.

Not the one to live in her comfort zone, Priti always remains open to handle additional responsibilities. A firm supporter of team work in the pursuit of achieving organisational and business excellence, she believes that taking people along while caring for them and believing in their potential is a must. She likes traveling, interacting with people and reading.