A visionary, a progressive thinker, and a generous personality, make way for the social worker and politician Sachin Tambe.

Updated on: 16 August,2022 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sachin Tambe, the State Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Maharashtra, all through his career, has been there for people through his selfless contributions and efforts.

It is so surreal when the world celebrates people of power, knowledge, and passion. It is also essential to do that in order to spread that positivity among others and ignite the fire within others to do and be their best and always work to add value to the lives of the people they serve or cater to. So many such individuals and professionals have emerged in the last few years, showcasing their A-game and inspiring the youth in multiple ways. Who better than Sachin Bhagwat Tambe to serve as an example here to be that source of inspiration for many around the country?


 

He is much above and beyond being the State Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Maharashtra, and over the years, his active participation in social and political work of the country has proved his excellence, passion, and knowledge. He confesses how from a very young age, he felt affiliated with the political realm in India, which made him a Swayamsevak of RSS right after his first-year education of RSS. As a college student, Sachin Tambe initiated work of ABVP and won the election as University Representative in 2003 and since then has never looked back. He won the General Championship for three consecutive years during Under Graduation, initiated the Competitive Exam Guidance Center, re-initiated the cultural programs, encouraged the initiation of bus stops for village students, and upheld all facilities for girls and boys hostel.


 

All these activities arose in him the energy and passion for beginning his political career full-fledged, and hence soon he began his active participation with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha after ABVP, followed by becoming an able activist and promoter of the BJP during the elections of Lok Sabha, Assembly, Parliament, Zilla Parishad, and local elections of societies. He even successfully handled the responsibility of publicity chief in the 2001 Nagar Panchayat Elections. In 2006, looking at how excellently he fared as a young political talent, he was nominated as District Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and in 2009 was nominated as General Secretary of BJYM. During his tenure, he travelled the entire district to appoint Mandals, initiated voter registration projects, and ran all party programs efficiently.

 

Throughout his career, the self-driven and determined professional, who is an MA (Political Sciences) from K. J. Somaiya College, Kopargaon, Maharashtra, carried out several activities and agitations in Maharashtra while passionately contributing to society at large. His current activities include being the State Secretary Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha since 2013, active participation in the district in the struggle procession organized by BJP, and being wholly dedicated to promoting BJP in the district during assembly elections.

 

Sachin Tambe as a social worker and politician has come a long way.

 

