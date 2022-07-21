Aa Bhi Jaa song starring Rozlyn Khan and Rajniesh Duggal personifies romance !

Are you a music aficionado who still can't get over the nostalgic 90s melodies and feel that the soul is missing with the current trend of songs nowadays ! Then, there is definitely a reason to celebrate as one of the most talented lyricists of that era, Sameer Anjaan is back with a soulful rendition, Aa Bhi Jaa to take your breath away ! Aa Bhi Jaa narrates a poignant love triangle featuring Rozlyn Khan and Rajniesh Duggal.

We all had fallen in love with the intense love stories depicted in the songs of the late 80s and 90s and this Aa Bhi Jaa Song gives us a glimpse of that romantic songs era. This music single titled Aa Bhi Jaa depicts a heart touching love story featuring Rozlyn Khan and Rajniesh Duggal with a twist. The song has released on Panorama Music channel and the heart wrenching end with Rozlyn Khan's death will leave you teary eyed !

This melodious song has been sung by Farhan Sabri and the lyrics are by Sameer Anjaan and the music director is Prini Siddhant Madhav.

Rozlyn was on cloud nine with a spark in her eyes as she narrated her experience regarding this love ballad. Rozlyn Khan said, "The moment I heard this song, I was spellbound as it transformed me to a different world ! This song keeps growing on you and I felt the video concept was even quite intriguing. As you know, I have always ventured into uncharted territories and I believe in taking calculated risks in my career. After having been a celebrity model for several years, I went on to do theatre and played the protagonist in a few of Munshi Premchandji's plays. It required me to go completely deglam for the role and the audience simply loved it. Regarding this song, I was bowled over by the lyrics of Sameer Anjaan ji. Hence, I feel honoured to be a part of this captivating romantic number which I hope will be loved by the audience. ”

Regarding her other projects, Rozlyn Khan is also working on a web series and a couple of other movie projects as well.There is even one more song to be released soon and a short film meant for the International festival circuit which is under post production.