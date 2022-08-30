Aaji care’ effective solution for changing elder care needs through its first Geriatric Care Centre in Pune at Kalyani Nagar

Aaji care's opening of a new centre at Kalyani Nagar, near KP State of the art, comprised of all modern facilities Introduction of the OWL kit for the mental upkeep of the elderly throughout India.

On the occasion of the opening of their fourth geriatric or elder care centre, Aaji care, a leading Elder care service provider in Pune, hosted an event on ageing gracefully, with poise and elegance. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr. Mohan Agashe, a Marathi actor and Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, chairman of Honeywell Automation, served as the event's chief guests. This centre is located in Kalyani Nagar, close to Koregaon Park. “This new centre in Pune offers both long-term and short-term care for seniors with conditions including Parkinson's disease, dementia, cancer, paralysis, post-operative care, or any psychiatric problem. Thus, Aaji care is an astounding state-of-the-art facility for long-term rehabilitation of the elderly; the surroundings are Clean, spacious, sterile, and with all modern plus medical amenities, this makes Aaji care rise a cut above all its competitors in the geriatric and palliative care market. We have always striven to give the best Care, Comfort & Happiness to the elderly, as their wisdom is what sustains the generations that come next.” Notes Prasad Bhide, who is the CEO and Founder of Aaji Care.

This centre has dedicated & specialized care for Elders with Dementia. Short-term stays are handled just as well as long-term stays. Geriatric & Palliative Care expert doctors are closely associated with all necessities and challenges of geriatric nature faced by families in metro cities all across India. 5,000 + elders have been expertly cared for and nursed in the last eight years. Meals are customized for each individual according to diet and food patterns throughout their lives. A team of clinical psychologists monitor mental stability and strengthen minds making the elders sound in their mental health; similarly, physical exercises are focused upon just as much, ranging from physiotherapy sessions to daily yoga and spiritual lessons. Aaji care provides a safe, secure and homely environment for all.

In his speech, Dr. Ganesh Natarajan emphasized the value of growing the company with the assistance of the government by figuring out ways to raise money. He described how he knew three persons over 90 who were independent and managed their jobs but still felt lonely. He believes that because India has far more advanced technology than other countries, it is possible to serve senior personnel by creating technological solutions. He urged large foundations and corporates to work together to create Aaji Care, a flourishing organization.

According to Dr. Mashelkar, since life expectancy has grown, even people who retire at 60 remain active afterwards, necessitating the need for multi-skilling and multi-activity centres for seniors. Dr. Mohan Agashe stressed the value of using film as a teaching tool for all people. “I believe the closest entity to life that mirrors and reflects one’s emotions is a movie. I have unwavering faith that it is a really effective method for reaching a wide audience. It can be used to fill the gap between information from books and first-hand experience, and thus help the younger generation understand the qualms and hardships the elderly face in their last stages of life.” he alleged.

Aaji Care Sevak Foundation trustee Manish Panchal stated that the organization has empowered & trained more than 2500 women and youth in caregiving skills, and Aaji care’s goal is to train 1 lakh women and young people and give them jobs so they can offer superior attention to seniors across India. Leading palliative care specialist Dr. Priyadarshini Kulkarni discussed the significance of geriatric and palliative care facilities for elderly patients with terminal illnesses who need help at home.

Aaji Care has been operating in Mumbai for ten years and currently manages three centres there. It additionally offers patient care at home service and geriatric counselling sessions a phone’s click away in the houses for seniors in Mumbai who are experiencing loneliness and psychological problems, and these services are stalwartly bound to begin presently with haste in Pune.

As a part of this occasion, Aaji Care introduced a highly distinctive Activity Kit for senior citizens. This kit is referred to as OWL Lives, where OWL stands for Older-Wiser-Livelier, as explained by Ms. Naina Oke, Psychologist at Aaji Care. It is a subscription-based approach where a kit containing an interesting activity book and Do-It-Yourself activities is sent to seniors on a monthly basis. Seniors will use the kit to do arts and crafts projects. This Activity Kit for Senior Citizens is unique, and Aaji Care will make it accessible throughout India in both English and regional languages. This will make sure to constantly activate the brain, firing neurons and releasing endorphins that keep the mental health stable and the minds and souls happy for the much-deserved joy of the elderly. For more information, please visit - http://www.aajicare.in

