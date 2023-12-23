Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party Honors Sangeeta Datta for Exceptional Social Service in Delhi

Sangeeta Datta's Eminent Award celebrates her impactful social work, recognizing the vital role of community-driven initiatives.

Sangeeta Datta

Sangeeta Datta, President of Tripura's Manikandi Social Organization, received the prestigious Eminent Award from the Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party in Delhi. The party recognized her remarkable contributions to social welfare beyond Tripura's borders.

Sangeeta Datta's Impactful Work

Known for her dedication, Sangeeta Datta's social activism extends to states like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Assam, and Meghalaya. The award signifies her positive influence and commitment to community development.

Party Recognition

Manoj Kumar Dahiya, National President of the Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party, presented the award, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging individuals actively contributing to societal betterment. Key party members attended the event, honoring Sangeeta Datta's outstanding efforts.

Sangeeta Datta's Eminent Award celebrates her impactful social work, recognizing the vital role of community-driven initiatives. The Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party's acknowledgment underscores the significance of individuals like Sangeeta in fostering positive change.