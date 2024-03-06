Aastha Rathod Naad, the producer of famous tv show of Zee tv ‘Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin’; turns an Author!

Aastha Rathod Naad is an emerging creator who also co produced many web series for Zee5.

Aastha Rathod Naad

‘Roar of the Dark’, a book that assembles the forbidden truths curtained behind the ethos of cultural beliefs and traditions. It has stirred up a lot of questions and tickled the stigmas present in the world. Author Aastha Rathod Naad has poured out her experiences, thoughts, and feelings in those white sheets of the book ‘Roar of the Dark’.

The producer-turned-author is challenging the norms of society with her book and words. She is an aspirational producer and writer. Born and brought up in Delhi, she was up with holding a mic, debating over the social causes, and presenting her point rampantly about the orthodox systems existing in society. That time, she never knew that the zeal would never diminish and the tornadoes of unanswered questions would one day take the shape of a book.

Hence, the journey wasn't smooth; the path to success was filled with hurdles and turns. Yet she conquered. With an expressive persona, she never hesitated to present herself amongst the masses. From school to college to the entertainment industry, she spoke her heart out and raised awareness about many things whenever she got the chance.

Aastha Rathod Naad is an emerging creator who also co produced many web series for Zee5. Recently, she co-produced the movie ‘1920-Horror of the Hearts', which was directed by Krishnav Bhatt and produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt. Though she admits that the turning point & forever memorable junction of her life was year 2017 with her first TV show, ‘Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin'. It was the show she put her sweat & heart in; she also wrote the dialogues for the same. It was one of the hit shows on Zee TV. Around same year, she also went on to produce a Hindi feature film titled ‘MA Pass’ and co-produced a web series ‘Poison, Bhootpurva, & Bhram' for Zee 5.

While talking about her inspiration and strongest support, Aastha Rathod Naad said that her family is her biggest support system. They stood behind my spine and equipped me with courage so I could write the ‘Roar of the Dark', which is an unabashed and fierce effort. She said her father, R.S. Rathod, mother, Santosh Rathod, and brother, Ajay Singh Rathod, including her better half, Jatin Sethi, are not just family; they are unwavering pillars who indeed contribute to who I am today.

Talking about the book, she says the book was already completed as a script, and even the cast of the film was decided. But destiny had some other plans, so now, after years of dedication, hard work, and struggle, it has turned out as a book, which is not just a story but the voice of her heart.