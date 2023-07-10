AB AMBIENTS, also known as Bharat Agrawal: Embraces the spotlight in the vibrant music industry.

Today, Bharat Agrawal is widely recognized as the Musical Artist, AB AMBIENTS.

He started his music industry journey at a time when most people his age were still figuring out their life goals. However, most of his acclaim originated from YouTube, a platform he established in in Early June 2017.

Bharat's incredible story began on December 25, 2000, when he was born in his hometown of Jaipur, Rajasthan. Even as a child, he displayed remarkable intelligence and popularity. However, his journey from a middle-class family to the world of online media has been challenging. Despite the obstacles, Bharat remains determined to achieve even more. In his own words, he encourages others to believe in themselves and strive to make a significant impact that inspires generations to come.

Bharat took his first step towards becoming 'AB AMBIENTS' by creating his own YouTube channel on June 2, 2014, but at that time he wasn’t started this music journey then from 9 June 2017 he started to share his music with the world. As a beginner artist, he started by making interesting edited videos and later ventured into creating Mashups, remixes, and soulful renditions of popular songs. But he not getting good responses, After the 2.5 years his work resonated with his audience, and his videos gained popularity, reaching over 2 million views and 1,000 subscribers. From then on, his videos continued to gain momentum, becoming highly viewed and appreciated by his growing audience. By the end of 2019, he celebrated reaching 1 Lakh subscribers, marking a significant milestone in his journey. Bharat's hard work and dedication paid off, and he has now accumulated nearly 1 Million subscribers & 380 million viewership on his YouTube channel. His popularity as a YouTuber is further recognized by his verified status as an official artist on his YouTube channel, AB AMBIENTS.

From his masterful creations like the "Heart Broken Mashup," "Emotional Mashup," and the enchanting "Wedding Mashup," Bharat has captivated audiences with his ability to infuse love and passion into his compositions. His repertoire of Sad and Emotional songs has gained immense popularity, resonating deeply with listeners who are drawn to his heartfelt and soothing melodies.

His chill melodies and soulful compositions have found a home on popular platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Jio Saavn, YouTube Music, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Through these diverse channels, Bharat Agrawal's music reaches and touches the hearts of listeners across various platforms, allowing his artistry to thrive and forge meaningful connections with music enthusiasts worldwide.

Bharat Agrawal's production of captivating original songs, characterized by soothing compositions, has garnered him respect and opened doors to new opportunities. With more songs on the horizon, his talent continues to earn admiration, allowing him to expand his creative horizons and seize promising prospects within the music industry.