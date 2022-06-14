Abdominal Cancer Day Founded by Dr Sundeep Jain celebrated worldwide on May 19th

Most of the patients come to me in the last stage of cancer. For proper treatment it is necessary to have a diagnosis in early stage so that patient's life can be increased.

Late-stage diagnosis means life-threatening, prolonged treatment, surgery with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, costly treatment, treatment complications, risk of recurrence and spread. Balanced vegetarian diet, regular physical activity, normalized weight, abstinence from alcohol and smoking, timely screening tests and not ignoring early symptoms. If person's weight is continuously reducing and he is not feeling hungry, it is an important reason to visit the doctor. It doesn't mean he obviously has cancer, but he might have a chance. Bleeding in stool is another sign of piles, but it can also be a symptom of abdominal cancer. Therefore, considering it as piles can be a big mistake. Jaundice can also be a symptom of abdominal cancer but not a major factor, but it needs to be immediately checked for by the specialist Doctor. For all these reasons Awareness is the key Said Dr Sundeep Jain on the occasion of Abdominal Cancer day .

Worldwide Walking and running are great ways to improve or maintain your overall health. Just 30 minutes every day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance. It also reduces the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers. Today's hectic lifestyle, untimely eating habits have not only disturbed our daily routines but have also adversely affected our health. Today 90 to 95 percent of cancers are due to environmental and lifestyle related reasons and only 5 to 10 percent are hereditary or by genetics. Abdominal cancer is the second largest cause of death in the world. It was felt that there should be a separate day for creating awareness so Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD) is celebrated every year on May 19 all over the world to aware public about this deadly cancer. It is unfortunately due to lack of awareness among people about these diseases, the cases of abdominal cancer are not detected in time and people are unaware of its risk, hence the risk of cancer increases. Dr. Sundeep Jain, Founder of Abdominal Cancer trust, informed.

This year Abdominal cancer day was organized in World wide as Abdominal Cancer month under the aegis of 'Abdominal Cancer Trust' and IIEMR. Different activities were organized like ‘cycle ride’ on May 1 in 2 categories 7 km which denoted 7 different kinds of abdomen cancers — oesophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, appendix cancer, gastric cancer, gallbladder cancer, pancreatic cancer and liver cancer as well as 19 Km ride which denoted May 19 were 550 participants from different cities took part. On May 14 a ‘Jaipur Super Walker Awards’ were organized to celebrate and felicitate 51 people who had proven to be an inspiration or motivator for others to stay healthy. A cultural Heritage Walk was organized on May 15 were more than 2000 Jaipurites including folk artists from Rajasthan, social groups, cancer survivors and 5000 walkers from 70 cities participated with Realizing the fragrance of Rajasthani culture with the historic Jaipur Heritage City starting from Jalebi Chowk Heritage Route, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, Aatish Market, Hawa Mahal to the waves of Dhol, Kutchi Ghodi, Shehnai, Khadtal and Nobat. Jaipurites completed their walk dancing and admiring the heritage. Informed Director, IIEMR, Mukesh Mishra.

On 19 May awareness is power talk show on topics Gallbladder Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Palliative care for cancer was organized in which guest of honor was Mr. Vaibhav Galriya, Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department Government of Rajasthan and chief guest Pandit Suresh Mishra along with many dignitaries.

www.abdominalcancerday.com