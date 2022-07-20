Abhinav Kumar awarded Vice-Chancellor’s Gold medal in MNLU Mumbai by Supreme Court Judge D Y Chandrachud

Abhinav Kumar, former LL.M student of the Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai received the Vice-Chancellors Gold medal for his academic excellence by the Hon’ble Justice Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge Supreme Court of India and serving chancellor of the Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai in the convocation ceremony of the university. Convocation function of the University was held at Maharashtra Judicial Academy, Mumbai dated 2nd July 2022. Other dignitaries who were present in the function was Justice B. V. Nagarathna Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Chief-Justice and various other judges of the Bombay High Court, Government Officials of Maharashtra state Government and Vice-Chancellor’s of Various prestigious National Law Universities.

MNLU Mumbai is one of the most prestigious Law schools of the Country in the league of National Law Universities of the Country. The credibility of the law school has been built by its students and abled leadership of the Maharashtra High Court and government officials of Maharashtra who played a sincere effort within a short time frame.

Abhinav Kumar has done his LL.M or Legum Magister from Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai with his specialization in Legal Pedagogy and Research in the Batch of 2015.This extraordinary achievement of Abhinav has filled his entire family and well-wishers with great happiness and contentment. He belongs from a small village in Bihar’s Madhubani district where his parents reside currently.

During his Law school days Mr. Kumar has deep thoughts for poor and marginalized section of the society whom he wants to serve and assist in all the possible way. He is having long association with legal service authorities and contributed significantly in the access to justice for the poor and marginalized community. Though trained under leading Law Firms, Chambers of the Supreme Court advocates, Legal department of MNCs Abhinav has decided to work in the area of law and public policy so that he can transform the society.

Abhinav is Currently working as Law and Policy expert and assisted in the preparation of various policy documents. He has a long association with leading thinktanks and top policy makers of the country. Abhinav has also worked with Legislative department of Ministry of Law and Justice government of India where he learnt the tutelage of policy and legislative drafting. He is a regular columnist with the leading news portal and pursuing his Ph.D in Law from prestigious faculty of law, University of Delhi. His interest lies in teaching in law schools and his area of specialization is Constitutional Law, Public Law and policy.

Recently Abhinav Kumar was also invited personally in the swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.