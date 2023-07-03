Abhishek Raval a.k.a. Visual Galaxy, India's youngest musical artist & Visual Artist, so far, life shares his life experiences.

Amazing Abhishek Says 2023 Belongs To Him & His Music.

Abhishek Rawal started his music industry journey at the age of 18 in July 2018, when mostly kids his age are still trying to figure out what they want to do in life.

Abhishek is one such musician who has transformed himself completely in order to make his way through the maze called the music world. The year 2023 has been particularly groundbreaking for him as a DJ, Musical Artist and Visual Artist because he has found success through his YouTube channel, taking his work to millions across the world.

Grow up in Surat, before Abhishek found music way, he was completed his 12th standard studies at Vidhya kunj school. It was around that time, in 2018, then after he was join Vivekanand BCA College for the Bachelor Of Application. But there was a few days time for the college to start, then one day while sitting, Abhishek thought of doing something interesting. That he took the first step towards becoming 'Visual Galaxy' By creating his own YouTube channel on 21 July 2018, to share his music with world. As an beginner artist, he try to first make interesting Edited Videos after that work with Mashups and Remixes of original songs and his soulful rendition of the already popular hits made him popular with his listeners and his audience love his work. After the 10 months he complete his 1000 YouTube subscribers and 2 million plus views on his channel and then, after his best time started. His every videos like a booster. Every video goes very popular and viewed on his channel. At the end of 2019 he complete his 100k YouTube subscribers and that was a special moment for them.

Abhishek Rawal, sensibilities are rooted in the ethos of traditional Indian music but his outlook is completely morden. This is also reflected in his music, which you can listen on popular music platforms like Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Hungama, Gaana, etc. Besides, he is also an officially verified artist on YouTube. On his YouTube channel 'VisualGalaxy', today he reached almost around 500k subscribers and his music videos have so far been seen by millions of people around the globe.

Besides YouTube, he is also a verified artiste on prestigious forums like Spotify, JioSaavn, Resso, YouTube Music as well as other international music platforms. He has been asked to collaborate with other artistes and music labels such as T-Series Punjab, T-series Rajasthan, white hill music, White Hills Beats and Sony music international.

Abhishek Rawal as a Musical Artist. He has worked with the top Djs and Singers of India, he makes his skills into many types of music generation. "Valentine Mashup","Punjabi Love Mashup","wedding Love Mashup" & all types Love songs are mostly popular.

At present, Abhishek insists that his focus is on music right now, which his audience likes very much. He also informs that he would continue to be devoted to transforming raw music into a new way and provide a better music experience to his listeners.

Today he has achieved a commendable position in the Digital Marketing World.