Academia De Espanol Completes 25 Years Of Teaching Spanish In India

Academia de Espanol, India's pioneering Spanish language institution, proudly announces its completion of 25 years in the realm of language education. Founded in 1998 by linguists Dinesh and Vidya Govindani, the academy has become synonymous with unparalleled Spanish language instruction, embodying the spirit of "Simplified Spanish" and fostering cultural exchange. From its humble beginnings in Andheri West, the institution has expanded its reach to encompass Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, and Thane, serving over 2,000 students annually across its branches.

To commemorate this milestone, Academia de Espanol organized a Spanish fundamentals workshop at a local senior citizen's shelter in Andheri, underscoring its belief that language acquisition knows no age limits. The institution has consistently emphasized "Simplified Spanish," catering to students aged 8 to 80, tailoring its curriculum to meet the diverse needs of its students.

Since its inception, Academia de Espanol has catered to the diverse needs of its students, offering courses ranging from beginner to advanced levels, including specialized programs for professionals seeking to enhance their language skills for business and career development purposes. The institution also organizes cultural events, such as Spanish film festivals, art and culinary workshops, to provide a holistic learning experience beyond the classroom for its students.

Over the past 25 years, Dinesh and Vidya have not only taught Spanish to several Bollywood A listers including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Sonam Kapoor and many more but have also nurtured numerous success stories, with its students achieving commendable proficiency in Spanish and finding new opportunities in various sectors including consular services, international relations and tourism. Many of the academy's alumni have gone on to become Spanish language educators themselves, contributing to the growth and promotion of the Spanish language across India.

Now carrying on their parents’ legacy the sibling duo, Twinkle & Navin Govindani have taken over the operations of the academy. With Spanish being the second most spoken language in the world, their mission is to open doors for Indians to connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.

Together their leadership holds the promise of not only opening new avenues for students, but also take the academy to new heights, with expansion to various regions and empower Indians to engage with the world through the power of the Spanish language.