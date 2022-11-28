Acclaimed Abstract Artist, Shreena Patel Spills Beans About Her Portrait Being Featured In Front Of The Mayor Of London At Diwali

Shreena Patel is a London-based full-time abstract artist who is known for her outstanding paintings. The award-winning artist specialises in acrylics, metallics, and sparkle and has made a mark for some of the best religious paintings.

Shreena has received a long list of accolades in her career so far. One of her best works was featured in front of the Mayor of London at Diwali. It was indeed a memorable moment for her when her portrait of Pramukh Swami Maharaj titled ‘Divine Joy’ got featured in BAPS Neasden’s Temple where the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan gave his Diwali and New Year greetings.



Sharing details about her painting being featured at Pramukh Swami Maharaj's 100th birthday celebration, she tells, "I was approached by the Temple to contribute to PSM 100 year celebrations and so I painted a large 120x100cm Portrait of Pramukh Swami Maharaj titled, ‘Divine Joy’. "



She shares that the painting took her approx 40 hours in total and is 120x100cm in dimension. "It was an absolute blessing to paint! I included my signature lines and hand-painted each letter of one of his quotes ‘in the joy of others lies our own.'"



Shreena's work has been recognised by some of the most prominent people including many Bollywood and sports celebs like Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Seema Malhotra, and more.



Shreena Patel has studied fine art — graphics and multimedia technology & design at the University of Arts London and Brunel University. After completing her graduation, she worked in the civil service. She set up her own business during the lockdown and continued to nurture it despite the pandemic throwing all kinds of challenges.



Shreena has been passionate about painting since childhood. "I’ve always been an artist from a young age- 4 to be exact, it’s always been a dream job and passion of mine!" she mentions.



“I’ve been lucky enough to focus on my art full time and have many of my paintings placed in homes, offices, and temples,” she shares.