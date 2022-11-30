Ace your beauty by styling these Exotic India Art sarees this wedding season

One begins to appreciate the value and diversity that Indian textiles have to offer when one acknowledges how each of them has a unique history and significance. For instance, some textile styles have developed to specifically depict mythological episodes, while others have evolved to be worn during specific functions.

Exotic India Art prides itself on providing quality fabrics, which include everything from sarees and suits to home decor and accessories. Each item is a wearable work of art acquired from the most genuine family-run handlooms in an attempt to emphasise the native threads, seams, and designs of India.

Trendy yet elegant saree-look for Cocktail Party

Bomkai Saree from Odisha in magenta and black with embroidered floral motifs to look chic at cocktail hour. Bomkai cotton sarees are typically worn for casual occasions, while silk sarees are worn for formal events and special occasions. The Pallu boundary represents an ancient belief. The thread work in the border and pallu patterns is the most endearing feature. The saree's appearance is considered simple with a touch of tribalism. The warps are properly woven to create an end piece with an array of colours.

Keeping it chic on Mehdi and Sangeet-



On top of appearing exquisite, you need to be entirely comfortable during mehndi and sangeet. This saree is bottle-green handloom pure uppada silk from Karnataka with a rich all-over Zari floral-peacock motif, which allows you to be free while getting your palms prepared for mehndi. Uppada silk sarees are embellished with only genuine zari, making them the ideal clothing for traditional design. Furthermore, the craftsmen put a lot of work into creating these varieties of sarees. It may take two months or perhaps a couple of weeks to complete the weaving procedure. Uppada silk, which was created in South India, is renowned for its delicate ribbon texture.



Bedazzle with the radiant look on Haldi

Kanjeevaram Silk Saree In Macaw-Green With Brocaded Zari Booti From Chennai. There is no doubt that one wishes to appear as striking and magnificent as a marigold flower, draped in the colour yellow for Haldi, which is a very significant tradition that is also packed with happiness. Pure mulberry silk is used to make Kanjeevaram sarees. Gujarat is known for its pristine gold and silver zari, while South India is known for its silk. To make the silk thread thicker and more rigid before sewing, it is first submerged in rice water and then dried in the sun.

Inflame the allure on the wedding day

On the wedding day, one must look stunning, fashionable, and elegant. Thus, what could be better for this than a Frosted-Almond Mural Kanha Hand-Painted Kasavu Saree from Kerala with a Mor Pankh-Bansuri Motif? The answer is that Balaramapuram sarees, popularly known as "Kerala Kasavu sarees," have a unique reputation around the world. It is rendered even more spectacular by its finest silk quality and vivid hue.

Enticing and eloquently stylish for Wedding Reception

The final and most easy going event of the wedding is the reception or party, and one would undoubtedly like to showcase herself in a trendy and exquisite saree and jewellery. Greener-Pastures Pure silk sari from Exotic India with hand-embroidered floral reverse Kantha pattern. A style of needlework known as kantha, also pronounced kanta and qanta, is renowned in eastern India, particularly in the states of West Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha. Old saris are piled on top of one another in Odisha, and ladies in the Bengal region have worn Kantha saris for centuries.

