Acharaya Sri Pundrik Goswami Maharaj Highlights The Glories Of Lord Narasimha And Prahlad

As Narsimha Jayanti comes closer for celebration this year, Acharaya Sri Pundrik Goswami Maharaj from Shri Radha Raman Temple, Vrindavan, Mathura, cites the glories of Lord Narasimha and the beloved and one of the supreme amongst all devotees- Prahlad.

Sri Pundrik Goswami

The fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu- Lord Narasimha is famous for being one of his most fierce and strong avatars. Narsimha Jayanti on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi marks the day when Lord Narsimha descended on earth.

Lord Narsimha had descended on earth to free the world from the evils of the demonic King Hiranyakashapu. Prahlad was the son of King Hiranyakashapu and a dedicated devotee of lord Vishnu. Since King Hiranyakashapu was a Daitya(Demon), he wanted his son, Prahlad to follow the same traits as him. But instead, Prahlad fell for Lord Vishnu’s devotion and this was not acceptable to the demon King. As the King tried his best to make his son understand that the only God is his father, he failed to do so. When he saw that little Prahlad would always recite Harinaam, he decided to finish his son to set an example for the world. As Hiranyakashapu set off to finish his son, Lord Vishnu- the protector of the protectors, took the avatar of Lord Narsimha, half man and half lion.

As Prahlad stood in the King’s court chanting Harinaam, Hiranyakashapu could not allow it. As he stood along with his weapons to finish his son, Lord Narasimha appeared through the pillar, fierce and powerful, to kill the Demon King. Explaining about Lord Narsimha, Acharya Pundrik Goswami explains how the lord is half man and half lion with sharp claws. The demon King Hiranyakashapu wanted to be immortal. Since the universe has made nothing but God himself as the immortal creator, Hiranyakashapu was gifted with a boon that he could not be killed during day or night, on land, water or sky, neither inside nor outside, by any God, demon, man or animal. When the evils of the demon king became uncontrollable for everyone, Lord Vishnu took the avatar of half man and a half lion and took Hiranyakashapu with his hands and dragged him to the doorsteps to put him on his thigh and rip him apart with his claws. Such are the glories of the great Lord Narsimha who is gentle for his devotees and fierce the protection of his devotees.

The famous Bhagwat orator, Sri Pundrik Goswami explains how Narsimha Jayanti is celebrated to remember the victory of the good over the evil forces. It reminds us how Lord Vishnu is the ultimate protector of his devotees and the ultimate solver of all evils. Maharaj Shri Pundrik Goswami is a well-known icon for youth, and famous for his thoughts and the power to attract his listeners towards the devotion and love for Lord Krishna. Belonging to the Gaudiya Sampradaya, Maharaj Pundrik Goswami has spoken on the TEDX platform and in several countries outside India as well.