Acharya Panchakarma- Making Miracles Happen!

Do miracles happen? Does life change? The answer is an emphatic "YES". At least that’s what the customers of Acharya Panchakarma are seeing!

Radhamony preparing her recipe at Acharya Panchakarma

Acharya Panchakarma, a small ayurveda clinic in Kerala is making rounds on social media among the youth. Instagram testimonials range from ‘avoiding knee replacement surgeries to complete recovery from scalp psoriasis’, thinning the line between myth and reality. It's unusual and quite surprising to note that a 65 year old Woman is at the epicenter of this new natural healing revolution.

65 year old Radhamony, the founder of Acharya Panchakarma, is a traditional Vaidya from an eminent Vaidya family in Kerala. “All of my products are passed down to me in my Vaidya family. The credit for this amazing oil is not mine to take. It goes to generations of passionate vaidyas who worked on these oils” , says Radhamony.

She says "I consider it my privilege to pass on the knowledge to the current generation. It is bestowed to me by my forefathers. The youth now are more sensible and understand the importance of living one with nature. I want to pave the way for youngsters to reap the benefits of our great Indian system of medicine. I am just doing my part to preserve this knowledge for generations to come.”

This foundational principle set forth by Radhamony might have created the cult following she enjoys now in Instagram. Youngsters are flocking to get her products. Most are back ordered for months but the waiting time doesn't seem to deter the buyers . Only 4 products are being offered by Acharya Panchakarma. One for all pains, one for hair and two others for facial glow but all with rave reviews and testimonials. So many thousands of her customers were able to help their parents and grandparents with all pain related issues. Thousands more have left behind their stubborn acne or pimple related issues. Many more have said goodbye to the dandruff issues. The youth has coined the term "Miracle Oil" for Acharya Panchakarma’s products. Maybe rightfully so.