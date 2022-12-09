ACS announced the upcoming edition of its MMA Fight event to be happen in DELHI, INDIA on 16th & 17th January 2023

New Delhi, December 09: ACS announced the upcoming edition of its MMA Fight event to happen in DELHI, INDIA, on 16th& 17th January 2023. The event brings some new policies for athlete safety, health and performance, strictly followed and executed at the time of medical assessments of athletes before final weigh-ins. The newly formed ACS Athlete Health and Performance Commission, led by Mr. S. Raja Sab (President) and Mr. Ridib Baruah (V. President), announced their steps taken for the fighter’s good, i.e. (i) All fighters were gone through blood tests and medical screening managed by TOTAL HEALTH SUMS (Medical Partner) before the Weigh-ins.

ACS also introduced their first ever WOMEN FIGHTER COMMISSION, led by Ms. Snower Sania Vasudev (Mumbai) as President and Ms. Shweta Dhruw (Chhatisgarh) as Vice President, to help and support WOMEN MMA Fighters for their career commencements in MMA. The Commission also announced the FREE REGISTRATION to all WOMEN Fighters in ACS 7.0.

The ACS Founder, Sensei Mayank Dogra, announced the Professional MMA stage to be launched in 2023, in which amateur fighters across the globe with the right eligibility will get a chance to be PRO-FIGHTER. Also, fighters get educated and managed by a team of ACS to guide their path to being professional fighters and choose the right contact to commence their Professional career in MMA.

We are proud and privileged to be partnered with P2&DS Sports LLP, 27th Sports as our prime sponsor and VisaBoard as our Associate Partner to help and support amateur fighters experience a whole new level of amateur MMA fights in India.

ACS founder also shared his future visions of building an infrastructure ACS TRAINING BOOT CAMP, facilitating with Training Area, Hostel, Sauna & Steam for weight cut support, a Cafeteria with Healthy meals under the supervision of a nutritionist, and an in-house stadium with an MMA CAGE for all the ACS MMA Fight events. The Boot camp will be appointed with International & National coaches for the preparation of Indian Fighters.

