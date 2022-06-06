Actor Amaan F. Khan mesmerizes the audience in his music video Darmiyaan

Actor Amaan F. Khan struck a chord with the audience in his debut music video Darmiyaan, which released last week.

On being asked about the song, Amaan said “Darmiyaan tells a story of love and heartbreak. The song will definitely capture listeners’ hearts.”

Hailing from Delhi, the actor made his debut with a cameo role in Sudhir Mishra's film Inkaar, starring Arjun Rampal and Chitrangada Singh in leading roles. Next, he was seen alongside Tanuj Virvani in Joe Rajan's film Luv U Soniyo.

But it was National Award-winning director Ananth Mahadevan's film Rough Book that really put Amaan F. Khan on the map. Affectionately known as “Google baba” in the movie, Amaan played the main protagonist and received exceptional reviews for his acting skills, with some calling him “a talent to watch”. The film starred other renowned actors, including Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay, and Kaizaad Kotwaal, and went on to win several international awards.

Amaan F. Khan states, “I really enjoy the process of acting. It's a fantastic craft that I hold high regard for. When I play a scene, I like to get into the skin of the character. In my perspective, our role as artists is to serve the plot, the director, and most importantly the audience.”

As destiny played its part, Darmiyaan’s producer Akash Gupta and Amaan met because of Rough Book. Akash Gupta stated, "I met Amaan bhai after his film Rough Book released on Amazon Prime and had been determined to do a project with him since then. An actor should be likable in my opinion. Amaan is attractive, talented, and competent, and he is also a producer's actor".

In a complete turnaround, Amaan was last seen in an action-thriller web series ‘Bullets’ on MX Player alongside Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna. Released last year, the six-episode series toplined his act as a Haryanvi cop. Amaan modestly adds “I was born in Delhi, and we shifted to Gurgaon in my early teens, which is where I actually grew up. Being raised in Gurgaon means having to hear and talk a lot in Haryanvi. So, playing the part of the cop with a Haryanvi dialect in Bullets was easy”.

Furthermore, the actor is currently in talks for two more web shows and is looking forward to additional opportunities to showcase his craft. The path to success is often challenging and has its ups and downs. To this, Amaan candidly says, “If you pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too”.

Darmiyaan, featuring Amaan F. Khan in a leading role, is out now. The song is produced by Akash Gupta’s Bright Brothers Entertainment in collaboration with T-series, and can be streamed on all popular platforms such as T-series Pop Chartbusters’ YouTube channel, Jio Saavn, Amazon Music, Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, Apple Music, wynk music, etc.