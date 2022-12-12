Actor Anil Mathri and composer Gaurav H Singh to come up with a rock treat soon

Actor Anil Mathri’s upcoming track “Mai Hu Fakeera” Composed by Music Director Gaurav H Singh is about to hit the release very soon.

I am very excited to share the song “Mai Hu Fakeera” with everyone as I have worked very closely on the complete project and this is like a baby for me and my team stated Anil Mathri, people are tired of listening to recreations and remixes these days, so we thought of breaking the monotony and come up with an original track which has that international rock and pop feel to it said the actor. Gaurav has done a magnificent work for this song , he has taken the song to a different level wstated Anil.



Music Director of the Song Gaurav H Singh said that what got us more excited about the song was the fact that Singer Amit Mishra has lend his beautiful voice to this song and Amit was the Perfect voice for this song, Following the mega hits like Bulleya,Sau Tarah ke, Allah duhai hai, Galati se Mistake and many others Singer Amit Mishra is Coming up with this song called Mai Hu Fakeera. Amit has done a phenomenal job with this track and the song was taylor made for Amit Mishra, stated Anil Mathri. Mai Hu Fakeera was shot beautifully with a touching story intact. Director Jack has directed the Video wonderfully, the emotions and feel of the song was captured in the perfect manner by the Director, DOP for the song is Leela who has also done a beautiful job and Sagar Lahauri had penned the song with intensity and simplicity, combination of great music beautiful voice and perfect lyrics has made the song sound a treat for the listeners.



Libas Fame Actor Ginni Kapoor was Roped in as a female lead in the song and Ginni Kapoor has done an outstanding job in the video she has looked amazingly convincing in the video a Ginni has been presented graciously and lights the screen up every time she appears stated Anil Mathri. There are many projects lined up in the pipeline and we are beginning with this song said the actor. We wish the team of Mai Hu Fakeera all the best for the track.