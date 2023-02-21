Breaking News
Actor Arbaaz Khan felicitated winner of International Glam Icon Season 4 "Queen of the World" Crown to Isha Sanjari

21 February,2023
Mr. Miss. International Glam Icon of Season 4 held at Radisson Hotel in Mumbai on 11th February 2023 in which Actor Director & Producer Arbaaz Khan attended this beauty pageant as chief guest.

Actor Arbaaz Khan felicitated winner of International Glam Icon Season 4


Women and men with great looks, impressive talent from around the world participated in this beauty pageant. After several rounds of competition, the winners were announced.  


Miss International Glam Icon season 4 "Queen of the World" Crown was given to Actress Miss Isha Sanjari by the hand of Actor Arbaaz Khan.




ISHA SANJARI is an Indian Model/Actress. She has come in limelight from music video from zee music company.

She was born in Delhi and bought-up in Mumbai, Isha was inclined towards modeling from her age 20. She has done the acting diploma from (KNK NAMIT KAPOOR INSTITUTE ).She is a Theater actress as well. She has completed her studies from Mithibai college of Mumbai.

Talking about her background, Her Father Mr Zafar Sanjari is an actor/ writer in Bollywood. He is a king of Theatre “Parsi Theatre group” since last 40 years.

Isha is an super model of the year of 2021. She has done modelling for Fitness/ beauty/ jewellery brands. Her father Mr Zafar Sanjari was also a teacher in NSD( National school of drama) for 12 years.He always wanted her to complete her diploma from NSD.

As a daughter since childhood she always participate in her’s father theater plays “ Parsi Theatre group” she has done theatre with her father for 4 years after that she inclined towards modelling.

Isha was fully active in the modeling industry as we see on her Instagram account she promotes many beauty, clothes,and nutrition products.

She has collaborated with multiple reputed and renowned brands. A part of this she has also promoted various beauty products,  She has bagged a massive fan following on her social media platform. Her fan and followers love her for creative and informative content she generates.

