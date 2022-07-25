Actor Gananay Chadha, all for brave & risk taking fashion

Gananay Chadha has become the main focus for fashion, thanks to his Instagram @gananay_7 where he serves some amazing looks and unique styles. Setting a high standard for Bollywood fashion, he wants no more of this ‘naya sida sada ladka’ look, it's time to adapt a more edgy, sexy and wild look.

After his oh-so-impressive body transformation, Gananay has been ditching the safe fashion sphere and experimenting with his looks, unlike any other B-Town actor. He calls Ranveer Singh his fashion inspiration, says he is the only actor in Bollywood who dresses for himself, not others “He is brave. Unlike others, he truly dresses for himself. Not just for the sake of making headline, he is a fashion icon for real”

Gananay aspires to be a fashion icon in his own right, rather than going down the traditional route of the smart hair, white shirt & blue jeans that your mothers and Nani Ji would beg you to marry, he wishes to go completely against the grain “I love experimenting. Fashion to me is an expression. When I am in a good mood, I am all about colours & prints but when I am not in good mood it’s a white t-shirt & tracks kinda day for me. Not that white t-shirt & tracks are bad but it is certainly safe”