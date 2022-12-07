Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs
AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Actor Habib Mithiborwala Wins Iconic Award Launches His Own Production House Catalyst Entertainment

Actor Habib Mithiborwala Wins Iconic Award & Launches His Own Production House Catalyst Entertainment

Updated on: 07 December,2022 05:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

After wooing the audience with his charismatic appeal in romantic music video Sareaam Mohabbat, Habib Mithiborwala who is also the producer of the song has won the prestigious Iconic Award 2022.

Actor Habib Mithiborwala Wins Iconic Award & Launches His Own Production House Catalyst Entertainment

Actor Habib Mithiborwala


December 07: After wooing the audience with his charismatic appeal in romantic music video Sareaam Mohabbat, Habib Mithiborwala who is also the producer of the song has won the prestigious Iconic Award 2022. The song which crossed more than 4 lakh views in it’s first week and is quite popular amongst the reel makers on social media, and is now also an award-winning song!


This is not the first song where Habib has donned the role of actor and producer of a music video. Earlier in 2022, he made his debut with a romantic number Rab Kho Gaya which was featured on T-Series Official Youtube Channel Pop Chartbusters. He was also the producer of the song. Recently, Habib was also seen entertaining the audience in a Hindi-Marathi song, ‘Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai’ on T-Series Marathi where he is seen grooving with India’s top comedian V.I.P.



Interestingly, with ‘Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai’, Habib Mithiborwala also launches his own production house, ‘Catalyst Entertainment’ with an aim to launch more such music videos regularly in the market. When asked about his latest achievement of launching a whole new production house, Habib said, “I’m very excited and thrilled to introduce my new production house. It will timely launch new songs, music videos & organise events on different occasions with several national as well as regional artists. Do stay tuned and keep showering your love.”


https://youtu.be/NGLDoC0-vcc

As an actor and producer Habib Mithiborwala has many projects in the pipeline. Since the day he marked his presence in the world of musical videos, Habib has entertained his audience with his brilliance as an actor as well as producer. We hope that he keeps raising the bar of the entertainment meter by releasing stunning music videos & organising beautiful events through his production house Catalyst Entertainment.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK