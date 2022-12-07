Actor Habib Mithiborwala Wins Iconic Award & Launches His Own Production House Catalyst Entertainment

After wooing the audience with his charismatic appeal in romantic music video Sareaam Mohabbat, Habib Mithiborwala who is also the producer of the song has won the prestigious Iconic Award 2022.

Actor Habib Mithiborwala

December 07: After wooing the audience with his charismatic appeal in romantic music video Sareaam Mohabbat, Habib Mithiborwala who is also the producer of the song has won the prestigious Iconic Award 2022. The song which crossed more than 4 lakh views in it’s first week and is quite popular amongst the reel makers on social media, and is now also an award-winning song!

This is not the first song where Habib has donned the role of actor and producer of a music video. Earlier in 2022, he made his debut with a romantic number Rab Kho Gaya which was featured on T-Series Official Youtube Channel Pop Chartbusters. He was also the producer of the song. Recently, Habib was also seen entertaining the audience in a Hindi-Marathi song, ‘Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai’ on T-Series Marathi where he is seen grooving with India’s top comedian V.I.P.

Interestingly, with ‘Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai’, Habib Mithiborwala also launches his own production house, ‘Catalyst Entertainment’ with an aim to launch more such music videos regularly in the market. When asked about his latest achievement of launching a whole new production house, Habib said, “I’m very excited and thrilled to introduce my new production house. It will timely launch new songs, music videos & organise events on different occasions with several national as well as regional artists. Do stay tuned and keep showering your love.”

https://youtu.be/NGLDoC0-vcc

As an actor and producer Habib Mithiborwala has many projects in the pipeline. Since the day he marked his presence in the world of musical videos, Habib has entertained his audience with his brilliance as an actor as well as producer. We hope that he keeps raising the bar of the entertainment meter by releasing stunning music videos & organising beautiful events through his production house Catalyst Entertainment.