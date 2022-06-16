Actor Karn Mehta's latest appearance in soulful track Badariya is winning hearts

After a terrific run with the party number Jalpariya a couple of months ago, Actor Karn Mehta is back on Entourage Music's channel with his appearance in the latest soulful track ' Badariya '

The voice given to this melodious song is by Reeva rathod who is also the daughter of the legendary singer Roop Kumar Rathod.

The young actor's apperance has largely gotten a thumbs up from his fans, well wishers as well as the critics. Karn Mehta plays the role of a merchant navy officer and has essayed the role very naturally and organically. The female part is potrayed by actor model Simran Sharma.

The song is directed by Abhishek Tyagi who has done a very good job in potrayal of the characters, location and the overall feel of the song. Even the composition of the song also is being applauded very much which is done by Swaransh Mishra.

The song as well as Karn Mehta's performance has got a big thumbs up from music industry stalwarts like Sonu Nigam Ji, Dilher Mehendi Ji, Shaan Ji, Roop Kumar Rathod Ji, Shanker Mahadevan Ji, Shreya Goshal Ji, Hariharan Ji, Pankaj Udas Ji, Javed Ali Ji etc and even from actors like Rajesh Tailang Ji who have all appreciated the singing and the video and have shared videos which are available on Entourage Music channel out of the sheer love for the song.

When we asked Karn about his experience and feedback, the Gidarh Singhi actor said that he's very overwhelmed with the audience response and the reaction to the song is very positive. Ultimately it's the audience reaction that truly matters and he is glad that the team could live upto the audience expectations.

Karn Mehta also said that in the times where rap songs and party songs have been largely been releasing and distributing, this attempt to bring soulful music by Entourage Music is a commendable which is largely being appreciated as well and the fact that the audience has accepted a soulful song with so much grace is something he is extremely greatful for.

Badariya also marked Karn Mehta's second collaboration with Entourage Music which goes to show that the music label is banking on talent and popularity of the young lad who has in fact been delivering on their trust as well.

To watch the video this beautiful soulful song you may go through the following link -

which has already crossed almost half a million views hours just before publishing of this article and has about 8 million plus streams on the Josh app.

The song has also been streaming successfully on prominent music platforms like Jio Saavn, Apple Music, Hungama, Amazon music etc and the digital marketing of the song is being done by OU Entertainment.

It is important to note that Entourage Music label has been making a lot of buzz as most of their songs are by renowned singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Dilher Mehendi Ji, Sonu Nigam Ji, Dev Negi etc who have all songs on Entourage Music channel.

When quizzed about his previous music video ' Jalpariya ' Karn Mehta mentioned that it was his debut collaboration with Entourage Music wherein it's a complete out and out party number and has already crossed 1 million views as we take this interview. The song can also be seen on Entourage Music YouTube channel. This only goes to show the versatility of the young actor where he has played both the roles with ease and has done justice to both the characters.

In order to see all of Karn's work related updates you may follow him on Instagram where his handle is Karnmehta_ and to watch both of the songs he featured in you can check out Entourage Music YouTube channel.

We can only hope to see him in more such melodious numbers in the coming times and entertain the audiences and his fans with many different characters.