Actor Mayank Kaul Eyeing High Altitudes Of Bollywood!

Being a professional mountaineer climbed and seen the high altitudes of Ladakh and Uttarakhand, young and dashing actor Mayank Kaul now eyes the high altitudes of Bollywood.

To start with, Maybank who had his schooling in Delhi's prestigious Delhi Public School, R K Puram, has played an important role in Director Sai Kabir's much talked-about movie, Holy Cow.

So, what made Mayank to come to Mumbai and try his luck in Bollywood?

"I always wanted to be in films. I am playing a local gangster’s nephew who is also a wannabe gangster in Holy Cow. It’s a funny performance, a black comedy," says a cool Mayank adding, "I was initially working under Director Sai Kabir as his assistant and was working on this project also till this character came up and he offered me this part and from behind the camera I came in front of the camera."

Sai Kabir is a known Director. What was Mayank's reaction when he got the offer to act in this movie? And how's your experience of working with Sai?

"Absolutely great feeling, but it’s very strange that he spotted me in Juhu when I was buying cigarettes and he had come to buy cigarettes to. That time he was planning a film about the youth which actually never got made and was casting. He asked me if I am an actor and told me to come meet him tomorrow at Oakwood hotel where he and his team were operating and the film was titled Jawani in which I was offered a parallel lead," Mayank recounted his first encounter with Sai.

There are so many newcomers already in the industry and there are still many who are pouring in.How do you fit into in this sea of artistes?

"Look, there are everyday more cars, scooters, motorcycles, trucks, buses et al on road, but we don’t stop going out to meet people and to do things that we want to do. So the chaos really doesn’t matter. I’d like to quote Sun Tzu “” that in chaos lies opportunity “”. So I see there is opportunity in chaos , there is opportunity everywhere , inspite of the crowd," says Mayank realistically.

And how does Mayank find the Bollywood industry?

"I like movies, I like cinema. And that's why I'm her," pat comes the reply.

How does Mayank relax himself in a busy city like Mumbai? "I relax myself with good music, few people, good friends. Somewhat an introvert, I don’t like too many people, I don’t like crowd," says Mayank frankly as he added, "Mumbai is energy."

One person who created a lot of impact (or an inspiration) on Mayank?

"My inspiration is Irrfan (Khan) bhai, I met him first time in 2014 when I joined Sai Kabir my mentor who was then making Divine Lovers with him and Kangana. I used to be part of their long meetings and quietly observed him, the way he used to talk, the way he used to put his point. An epitome of grace, simple and soft about saying something. A true perfectionist but very tender and delicate, never behaved in a harsh manner . He meant everything he said, he left a big influence on my mind . I was shaken myself when we got to know about his disease and I really miss him, he was a big inspiration," Mayank said holding back lot of emotions for the departed master actor.

Wishing Mayank a long and memorable rope in Bollywood..!!

