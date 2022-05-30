Actor Mrityunjay Pandey’s incredible journey from a small-town guy to a well-known figure in the Bollywood World

Ever wondered how a small-town guy, Mrityunjay Pandey achieved his dream of becoming the finest actor in Bollywood? Let’s witness the incredible journey of actor Mrityunjay Pandey who played a stunning role in the movie “Dedh Bheega Zameen”

Mrityunjay Pandey

Mrityunjay Pandey is one of the versatile actors in this ever-evolving entertainment world of Bollywood. The glamorous world attracts many, but very few succeed in winning the hearts of millions. Mrityunjay Pandey is amongst them, who with his stigmatic performance have won millions of hearts.

The actor hails from a small town of Patna, Bihar, and was admiring to work in Bollywood since childhood. He left his city in 2009 to make his dream come true. Coming to Mumbai, he struggled very hard to get the work in the industry but failed several times.

Mrityunjay also did the job of EP (Executive Producer) when he realized that he should do something new, and learn new skills to survive in the industry. But unfortunately, all his plans failed, and he then decided to leave his dream and continue his business. But, the artist in his mind didn’t allow him to take this step.

“I had decided to give up my dream and go back to my hometown. But they say, “When all doors are closed, God opens the other one” yes, I am lucky to have versatile actor Raj Kumar Rao as my close friend. He guided me with various tips which proved beneficial to me, and I am very grateful to Raj Kumar Rao for everything he did for me, Thanks Bro’!” says Garmi actor Mrityunjay Pandey.

Fortunately, after a lot of struggles, he received a break in the movie “Dedh Bheega Zameen” starring Prateek Gandhi. The film is set to release early next year.

Apart from that, Mrityunjay was part of the famous web series Garmi, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and “Dil Bil” a movie directed by Chintan. His upcoming movie is “Lady Killer” directed by Ajay Bhall starring Arjun Kapoor as well.

When you have the zest and urge to achieve your dreams despite failures, success truly comes, though not instantly, but for sure! Mrityunjay Pandey sets an example for aspiring actors who want to build their careers in Bollywood. Stay tuned for more updates!