Actor Mukesh J Bharti and producer Manju Bharti received best wishes from Maharashtra Governor Hon Shri Bhagatsingh Koshiyari on releasing of movie Pyar Mein Thoda Twist

Actor Mukesh J Bharti who was last seen in Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke along with the director Partho Ghosh has released another Romcom and action-drama Pyar Mein Thoda Twist which already became a topic of discussion amongst the movie buffs. The film which revolves around the Love chemistry of Actor Mukesh J Bharti and Actress Richa Mukherjee. The star cast of the film are Rajesh Sharma, Atul Srivastava, Govind Namdev, Alka Amin, Santosh Shukla, Soma Rathod ,Rajeev Pandey, Samuel Charles ,Onkar Das Manikpuri, Sahebdas Manikpuri, Manju Bharti.

Mukesh J Bharti said, I’m getting very good response from people, family and friends. I would like to thanks my director Partho Ghosh for his trust and believe.

Pyar Mein Thoda Twist is a Romcom and action-drama film. It's a story of a town near Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Hero of the film Mukesh J. Bharti and Heroine Maya loves each other even after knowing the old rivalry between their families. A twist comes with the entry of Jwala Singh aka Mr. Wanted. Everyone in the town and police is looking for Mr. Wanted. How the life of everyone changes with Jwala Singh's aka Mr. Wanted entry.

The film has been directed by renowned director Partho Ghosh and produced by Manju Bharti under the banners of Vivek Films Production House “Pyar Mein Thoda Twist’ has been shot entirely in the City of Nawabs – Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and the foot-tapping music score for this film has also been composed by Disco King late Bappi Lahiri ‘Pyar Mein Thoda Twist’ is a remarkable comedy-drama which has impressed the audiences. The film has been released earlier this year. Mukesh j Bharti’s upcoming film ‘band Baja bareilly mein’ is going to shot in bareilly very soon .

Hon Governor gaves him a best wishes for his successful career . He also gave him a Appreciation letter for his hard work .

Actor Mukesh j bharti and producer Manju bharti gives him a thanks for his best wishes .