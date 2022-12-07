Actor Mustafa Khozem qualifies for national championships in pistol shooting in two events and is all geared up

Actor Mustafa Khozem has qualified for the nationals of shooting which is to be held in bhopal in the 50m and 10m pistol events.

Actor Mustafa Khozem has qualified for the nationals of shooting which is to be held in bhopal in the 50m and 10m pistol events. The pistol events are specially extremely difficult as it requires the body to be in standalone position for long periods of time with an arc that is your shooting arm on one side. The body is meanwhile designed to move. Mustafa found love in shooting in 2019 which he started as a hobby and went on to get a mentor and start training with her. The efforts bore fruit as he won the recent nashik open tournament. He seems to be on to bigger things. Let's hear out as we speak briefly to Mustafa.

We spoke to Mustafa as he leaves his training centre and this is what he says, "Well, i am very excited about this. I had started shooting as a hobby back in 2019 and I got sucked to it like fish to water. I started working with Ms. Sheila kanunga who is my mentor and it got better and better. Eventually i started playing in competitions and to even my surprise I started winning them. So the next target was to qualify for the Nationals and i have managed that. The preparations are in full swing and I can't wait to be at the nationals and give out my absolute best. And then I wish to get selected for the Indian squad trials. That's on my mind as well but for now one step at a time."

Well, this man knows where he is moving and going by the choice of his sport,we can say that he has the target well within his sight. We are looking forward to see you in the Indian team and not just at the nationals Mustafa. This is a great beginning and the crossover from acting to shooting is something that few would have heard of. Well, you know one now. Cheers!