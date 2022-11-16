Actor Sachin Khedekar and Krishna Prakash Special IG inaugurate painting exhibition of famous painter Vijay Raut

The painting exhibition of famous painter, animator and film maker Vijay Raut was inaugurated today on 15 November at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.

The name of this painting exhibition is "Glimpse the Manifestation of Soul", which will be on till November 21. The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished guests like eminent actor Sachin Khedekar, Shri Krishna Prakash (Special IG, Maharashtra Police), Shri Uttam Pacharane (Former Chairman of Lalit Kala

Akademi) and Jai Kowli.

Famous actor Sachin Khedekar glanced all the paintings of Vijay Raut here very carefully and remarked that he found all the paintings of Vijay Raut very good and new. He makes paintings of experimental style, his paintings are of today's era, the paintings of 2022 are all this. I am amazed to see his artistic interest. Is there more than one painting? He has drawn illustrations on various subjects such as Kingdom, Sadhu and 3D Motion Poster. He is a wonderful talent, I wish him all the best and my congratulations for his exhibition.

Maharashtra Police's Special IG Krishna Prakash also praised Vijay Raut's painting and said that there is magic in his art, he presents artwork in such a unique way that the beholder is amazed. 3D motion painting is his special art form for which he has also received many awards.



Also note that Vijay Raut has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist, animator and film maker. He believes in experimenting and creating different types of art forms. He has served as the President of The Bombay Art Society. He has been awarded many national and international awards. Presently he is working as the Founder and Director of The College of Animation Bio Engineering and Research Amravati. Vijay Raut is also a social worker and while fulfilling his responsibilities towards the society, he is also running a primary school and an old age home.



His paintings have been exhibited at many prestigious places including Nehru Center, Jehangir Art Gallery. He has shown demos of painting and caricature

in many schools and colleges, has given lectures. Vijay Raut has inspired hundreds of thousands of people as a guest speaker at many places including FICCI Mumbai. He has many achievements. Vijay Raut, an alumnus of Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai, has been a fellowship awardee. Vijay Raut, who has a keen interest in the world of advertising, started his journey as an Illustrator and is at this stage today.



Vijay Raut thanked all the guests who came here and said that he always tries to do something new. What will happen if we follow the old pattern in

2022 also? That's why I create pictures of the new age.





