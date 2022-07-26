Actor Salim Diwan Loves Organic Farming, Planted 22,000 Mango Trees In His Farmhouse By The Miyawaki Method

Organic farming in India started in Madhya Pradesh, and gradually spread to many states, if we talk about Bollywood stars about organic farming, then Bollywood actor Salim Diwan also owned 64 acres of land in his Wada Farm House in Mumbai. But decided to do organic farming and started organic farming in 2013 inspired by the unique planting method discovered by a Japanese botanist and environmental expert D. Akira Miyawaki.

Every actor in Bollywood enjoys his/her free time in different ways, as well as every actor in the Bollywood world prefers to spend his time in his farmhouse. If we talk about a person is called a hero not by acting as an actor, as a hero, or as a lead role in a film, the real meaning of a hero is one who wakes up to bring change in society, as well as gives a positive message to society through the good deeds of the people living around us, as well as keeps doing good work for society in any situation. Leading a similar lifestyle is Bollywood actor Salim Diwan who is a nature lover, who with his efforts keeps his time in good works for the benefit of society. Actor Salim Diwan always has the full help of money, support, and ideas to help society and any needy, he keeps thinking about the interests of society at all times, and with his pure heart, he does his best in all good works.

He Did Complete Research About The Japanese Miyawaki Method

Salim Diwan, the rising star of Indian cinema, told that he had a lot of research on the Miyawaki method, in this technique the plants were separated from each other. Plants are planted at a distance of two and a half feet, due to which the plants grow close and the sun's rays do not reach the earth directly. Due to lack of light, weeds do not grow around the plants and moisture remains in the soil. The upper part of the plants grows in an upward direction from sunlight. The Miyawaki technique increases the height of the plant by two. More and more plants are planted in less space. In the same episode, actor Salim Diwan, taking his first step towards organic farming by the Miyawaki method, planted mango, the national fruit of India. He planted about 22,000 mango trees on his organic farm, which not only gave the market a huge stock of mangoes but would also be able to use the delicious mangoes produced entirely organically.

Fruits And Vegetables Prepared From Organic Farming Should Reach Every House

Salim Diwan believes that nowadays we are growing fruits and vegetables with the use of chemicals and medicines prepared by chemical fertilizers which we are consuming, due to which some person in every house is battling with the disease. Man-made goods are being used everywhere, although naturally produced goods are rarely seen in the market, given this, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are not used in organic farming. If agriculture is done in every state by using green manure and compost to maintain the growth and fertility of the land, then fruits and vegetables prepared from organic farming will reach every household. Along with mango, many fruits are growing through organic farming.

Actor Salim Diwan's favorite fruit is mango, which he loves very much but always puts nature before mango because if nature is not safe then no one will get this juicy and delicious mango. He informed that organic farming is being done in Wada's Diwan Agro Farm since the year 2013, in which National Fruit Mango along with Chikku, Pear, Banana, Papaya, Kanju, Almond, Arecanut, Jamun, Pomegranate, Pineapple, Wada Rice, Organic farming of tur dal, jackfruit is being done, which are being delivered to the people of Mumbai. People living in many areas of Mumbai are taking benefits by using the fruits of organic farming. He said that 22,000 mango saplings have been specially planted in Diwan Agro Farm, in which many varieties of mangoes have been planted, in which organic cultivation of Kaiser mango, Apus mango, Tautapuri mango, Daseri mango is being done.

10 Tons Of Mangoes Are Ready In Every Crop

With the organic farming of mango at Diwan Agro Farm House of Wada, every time about 10 tonnes of mangoes are prepared in different varieties, which are sent to many states of the country along with Maharashtra.

Farmers Will Get These Benefits From Doing Organic Farming

Nature lover actor Salim Diwan told that the food produced due to organic farming is pure, tasty, and full of nutrients, and at the same time, the expenditure on chemical fertilizer and hybrid seeds is also very less. Organic farming is eco-friendly, it does not harm the environment and the soil. He said that due to higher production and fewer diseases, the income of the farmers has increased. Along with this, increasing demand abroad can become a source of becoming a good exporter.

Seeing the polluted environment, the farmers are motivated to organic farming - Actor Salim Diwan told that organic farming is a unique act in the interest of the society, as well as it will prove useful and decisive in changing the condition and direction of society. India is considered an agricultural country, about 70 percent of its population depends on agriculture to earn a living, due to which most of the rural people continue to fall prey to poverty. More than half of the country's population is getting polluted day by day due to the use of chemical fertilizers, growth regulators and pesticides, and bio-fertilizers manufactured in factories. If organic farming is done in the country, then its direct effect can be seen in the progress of India. Organic farming has come in trend in the country for the last 10-15 years, as a result of which it is being seen that organic farming is being done in every state. Actor Salim Diwan has taken the responsibility of carrying out good deeds in the field of organic farming.

Nature Lover Salim Diwan

Actor Salim Diwan is an environment and nature lover, that is the reason why he starts working only which is in the interest of the environment and nature, as well as save our environment and himself from the consumption of chemicals. keep working. Given this, he started organic farming, which helps in the rapid development of forests. He told that all the time we keep taking steps to keep nature in a pure environment.

