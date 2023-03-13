Actor Sneha Singh Sisodia Amps Her Game Up With Her New Film “Operation Mayfair.”

She initially won hearts with her Telugu movie “Dakshina,” a lady-oriented suspense thriller.

A-game as an actor and model is Sneha Singh Sisodia, who believed in her visions of becoming a part of the entertainment world and today is living her dreams.

This gorgeous actress is making more headlines, for she will soon be seen in an upcoming T-series film “Operation Mayfair,” directed by Sudipto Sarkar, co-starring actors Jimmy Shergill and others. It is produced by Bhushan Dua, SCIPL, and Vedant Films & Farmcove. Her role, she says is with actor Ankur Bhatia. She has also done a hit Telugu film “Dakshina,” co-starring Kabali fame actress Sai Dhanshika. The movie is written and directed by Osho Tulasi Ram and produced by Ashok Shinde.

She will also be coming up with an Amazon web series titled “Chashmish.” The dubbing of the web series is already completed, and she can’t hold her excitement enough for the web series to soon drop on the OTT platform for the world to see. Chashmish, her new project, is directed by Harish Raut and Ram Tiwari. It is a love story between a “Chashmish” girl and a boy studying in college, she shares. In web series named “Inspector Avinash” she also played a very important role of Freddy’s Girlfriend which is directed by Neeraj Pathak.

What is also keeping her excited is another upcoming project of hers titled “Meri Chidiya,” where she plays the main lead as Kavita. She says that Meri Chidiya is a special movie for her, for which, since last year, they have been prepping and shooting for the project. Finally, the work is almost done, and the film will be released anytime this year.

Sneha Singh Sisodia (@sneha.singh0703), even in the past, never left a stone unturned in proving her mettle as a young artist, having the ability to light up screens. The Mumbai-based talent got meaningful roles in shows like Vidya- Ekk Kiran Umeed Ki on DD National, Khakhi- Ekk Vachan on Big Magic, Swaragini on Colors, and Crime Patrol on Sony. She also did a music album with Dr. Jaspinder Narula on YouTube and even worked in the ad for Jumbo King.