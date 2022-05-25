Actor Zeenat Aman felicitates COVID warriors at NGO Vishwas “Maanavta Ki Misaal” event

Mumbai: NGO Vishwas felicitated individuals who stood as a beacon of light to those vulnerable during the pandemic in a one of its kind celebration; ‘Maanavta ki Misaal’ – Vishwas Awards 2022. In the spirit of honouring these COVID warriors several dignitaries and celebrities around the town like Actors Zeenat Aman & Rajniesh Duggall, Singer Madhushree, Designer Rohit Verma, Gouri Tonnk, Rakesh Kukreti and Sonam Arora graced the event.

The awardees included Doctors and other Healthcare workers, Police Personnel, Researchers, Counsellors, Entrepreneurs and many other individuals that may not be popular but definitely touched many lives with their outstanding contribution and humanitarian that have contributed to serving those in need during the pandemic. The festivities were followed by a musical soiree for the guests and awardees to enjoy. Every day, these selfless corona warriors have given it their all in showing up at work everyday, while isolating themselves from their loved ones. Their sacrifice for humanity's safety and well-being has remained priceless, emphasising their courageous endeavour.

“The special people that we are felicitating today have shown exemplary courage and kindness during the pandemic. It would be unfair for their efforts to go unnoticed hence these Awards were a small step to show our gratitude,” said Suresh Agrawal, Founder, NGO Vishwas.

Some of the noble individuals that were felicitated for their contribution were Advocate Arun Kejriwal, Krishna Mahadik, Dr Dhiraj Kumar, Ms Christine Swaminathan, Dr.Nadeem Motlekar, Dr.Nishikant Rokade, Dr Akash Khobragade, Dr.Sachin Jagtap, Dr.Dhiraj Kumar, Dr. Balkrishna Adsul, Dr.Renu Bala Raout, Mr.Iqbal Mamdani, Mr.Krishna Tukaram Mahadik. Among the journalists Mr. Jay Prakash Singh and Mr. Amit Tyagi were felicitated and in Polie personnel Mr.Avinash Dharmadhikari, Mr.Gautam Tukaram Chauhan, Mr.Sharad Shivaji Shinde, Mr.Mahesh Mahajan, Mr.Mahesh Mandave, Ms.Rehana Sheikh. Healthcare workers comprised of nurses of BMC cleanliness helpers including Ms.Uma Maheshwari, Ms.Kalpana Andrews, Ms.Anita Dattatray Mali, Ms.Ujwala Bapji Goswami, Mr.Prashant Kamble.

Actor Zeenat Aman said, “Covid was a terrible situation for all humanity and it was these real life heroes who proved the saviours.” Actor Rajniesh Duggall who will soon be seen in Inspector Avinash awarded the Police personnel said “Today once again I realised, amongst all these real life heroes how they prioritize their service to society over their personal life.” Singer Madhushree gave away the Awards to Nurses and said, “It is rare the Nurses receive appreciation but in rare situations like Covid, their importance was felt by all.” Designer Rohit Verma said “It is very important to recognise hard work and selfless service so it can motivate others to follow suit.” Actor Sonam Arora and Actor Rakesh Kukreti too made their presence felt and cheered all the winners when awarded.

Several real life warriors whose stories of the pandemic gave the audience goosebumps were presented with the Maanavta ki Misaal Awards. Singer Rajesh Iyer and his band performed to numerous songs and kept the audiences entertained while Actor Gouri Tonnk hosted the event beautifully and the same was supported by JYO Shop & Jyoti Das, Rohit Verma House of Fashion, Healthrek India, Metawood & Aalay Detergent. Bubble Communication was the communication partner for the event and took care of the marketing duties for the entire event.