Actress Gurleen Chopra Becomes The Brand Ambassador of GC ISOPURE

As an actress, Gurleen Chopra has worked across different film industries.

After embarking upon a journey in cinema a couple of years ago, Gurleen went on to work in some of the most successful films made in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi film industries in the last few years. She has worked in films made in 8 languages so far.

If there’s anything as close to Gurleen’s heart as acting, it is fitness. With her collaboration with the famous model and actor D. Randhawa, she is the brand ambassador for the protein brand GC ISOPURE. D. Randhawa is a renowned fitness model and an upcoming Bollywood actor. The brand, surely, couldn’t have found a more suitable ambassador for its high-quality products.

Talking about this collaboration, Gurleen says, “I am extremely happy to come on board as the brand ambassador of GC ISOPURE. We actors are public figures and therefore, have a responsibility towards society. I am extremely conscious about the products I endorse. I only promote something which I truly believe in. Being a fitness enthusiast, I feel elated to associate myself with a brand like GC ISOPURE which is known for offering premium-quality protein brands at an affordable price. The products the brand offers are the kind every fitness enthusiast should opt for. We are what we eat and consuming such natural products is the best way forward for health-conscious people.”

While Gurleen has been working round-the-clock for the last few years, she had to confine herself to her house during the Covid-19 situation. This was when she decided to use her knowledge of health and nutrition to help others and become a fitness coach. She is the only Bollywood celebrity certified as a health coach from the prestigious CNM University in the UK and the ISSA University in the USA.

As a health coach, she has helped more than 65000 individuals, residing in different parts of the world, to transform their physical health and move towards a healthier lifestyle. The individuals, who have been guided by Gurleen, benefitted immensely from the 90-day challenge package they were provided with.

“These days, there are many people who go to the gym but do not see any major results. The reason behind that is that they are not very conscious of what they eat. A healthy diet is the key to staying fit. Ask any health care professional or fitness enthusiast and they will tell you that diet is always the primary thing. Being a nutritionist was a part of my job as a health coach. I have prepared diet charts for my clients and helped them switch to a healthier diet. This is one of the reasons I don’t think twice when brands like GC ISOPURE approach me to endorse them”, she says.

The demand for GC ISOPURE has grown at a very good pace across the country in recent times. With Gurleen coming on board as its brand ambassador, one expects a further spike in the sales of the protein-based products provided by the brand. On the work front, Gurleen is all set to have a very busy year. She will be seen in two major streaming shows this year that will come out on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with two films in Telugu and two in Punjabi that will have theatrical releases. She is also in talks for a Hindi film with a leading production house.

