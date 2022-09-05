Actress Priyanka Ghosh turns Director, Producer

Apart from directing her first film, she has also doubled up as a producer for this film

Generally, cinema is a male-dominated industry with only a few women achieving their dream as a filmmaker. Even if women make their directorial debut, they have to endure a lot of problems before becoming a bankable filmmaker in the industry. Actress Priyanka Ghosh, who made her acting debut in the Bengali film industry when she was only 11 years old. who played lead actress roles in a barrage of films like Best Friend, Darling, Vanu, All The Best, Nir hara pakhi, Aka abong aka, Ami Subhas Bolchi, Mone porea sei Din, Vuter Golpo holeo sotti, Chutki and others.

She also went on to win a couple of awards for her performance in the films. Now after proving her talent as an actress now she is gearing up to show her writing, directing and producing skills.

As per the reports, she has launched a production house with the banner Priyanka Ghoh Entertainment . Priyanka Ghosh is all set to direct her first feature film Jiboner Shesheo Khujbo Toke and produce Pori Elo Prithibite.

The actor-turned-director and producer will reportedly announce the details of the rest of the film cast, crew, and release date very soon.

