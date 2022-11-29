Actress Sana Singh to feature in a peppy Punjabi track

Often it is talked about regarding the popularity of Punjabi songs in India and abroad. In the last few decades, various experimental work has been done as well. Actors and actresses from other industries are now looking to explore the Punjabi Gharana.

Actress Sana Singh, who is a common face in the Hindi, Marathi and Bengali industries, is ready to rock the Punjabi music industry. The seasoned actress who had a breakthrough in the South Film Industry is soon to be featured in a peppy Punjabi track from Wise Studio, sung by Yuvraj and directed by Bal Baljeet.

With a glittering career across various genres of work, Sana Singh candidly confessed, "I have been born and brought up amidst a flair of music and entertainment in a culturally rich family. In my early days, my mother, who is my Guru, nurtured my talents. Whether it is painting, singing or acting, I owe every bit of achievement to her. I remember, in my childhood, she was so methodical in her approach. After all, these days, you won't get an actress who is a classical singer and Kathak dancer at the same time."

In her previous works, Sana has shown much promise with poise and screen presence. She is equally comfortable in song and dance sequences and her romantic avatars as well.

Critics have pointed out her flexibility in approaching different roles, as per the demands of the scripts. This has indeed been her USP in the journey forward as far as acting is concerned. Sana Singh is very optimistic about the entertainment scenario of the country as a whole, especially with the rising popularity of OTT platforms. "Good content is all we need today. Any medium which caters to it is bound to become popular. Frankly speaking, I am also subscribed to some OTT platforms but the charm of big-screen cinema halls can't be ignored either. In fact, as an actress, I still have goose bumps whenever I see my name or name on film posters."

Working in different languages is not easy. Even many popular actors and actresses have failed to find success in multiple languages. Sana Singh, a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, believes, "Understanding the local culture is very important. I think well-researched homework is mandatory for performers like us who work across different languages seamlessly. Overall, the challenge is common and immense. But I enjoy every bit of it."

An actress with beauty, brains, and grace, Sana Singh is gearing up with important projects in near future. Very soon there will be a formal announcement on her association with an upcoming film project in Punjab. She is very optimistic about the Punjabi film industry. "Be it Punjabi music or films, the popularity of this genre is increasing day by day. With huge investments rolling in and quality-wise major upgrade has upgraded this genre. I am very hopeful of our music project," signs off Sana.