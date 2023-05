Actress Sandhya Shetty hosted a special screening of her Malayalam Debut film "Corona Papers" Directed by Priyadarshan,for her close friends from the industry.

A team that inspires actors and a director who truly is a magic storyteller is my dream experience with Sir Priyadarshan and his Team" says Sandhya.

Sandhya Shetty who plays the role of Gracy Matthew, a strong lady top cop in Priyadarshan's directorial "Corona Papers" hosted a special screening for her friends & family.

Urvashi Dholakia, Harmeet Singh (Meet Bros), Kiran Kumar, Kaushik shrimanker,Srishti Kumar, sanjeev and Siddhi Jaiswal, Aneel Murarka, Arfeen Khan, Rohit K Verma, Arjumman Mughal, Malishka mendonsa,siddharth and neha kannan, Caludia Ciesla, Aziz Zee, Rajeev & Shibani A Kashyap, Pooja Nahar Oswal, Ayessha wadiwala, Chef Ananya Banergee, Reema Sanghavi, Jyoti Saxena, Anu Luthria, Samir Srivastav, Lakshmi Iyer,Reema sanghavi, Ranjit Rodricks, Shivani Khetan, Leena Mogre, Aarti Mattoo, Nisha Harale, Bhavin & Bhavna Jakhia, Sudha Sharma, Vicky and pooja Oswal, Suresh Thomas, Suchitra Pillai, Vishal Chopra, Brinda Parekh, Bhavna Pani, Vibha Kagzi, Sangeeta Waddhwani & many more attended the event.

